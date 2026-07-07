Your business cannot 'AI' its way out of operational blind spots

Low power wide area networks are changing operational economics. (Image: Sigfox South Africa)

Every boardroom is talking about AI.

Very few are talking about whether their operations are actually visible enough for AI to make intelligent decisions in the first place.

That is the real problem.

Most organisations still operate with major blind spots:

Infrastructure failures discovered too late

Water leaks identified weeks later

Disconnected field assets

Delayed maintenance response

Incomplete logistics visibility

Operational environments that still rely heavily on manual awareness

AI does not solve operational blindness.

It simply processes the operational signals your business already captures.

“If the operational visibility layer is incomplete, the intelligence layer becomes compromised before it even starts,” says Gregory Rood, CEO of Sigfox South Africa.

The problem is that many businesses still think telemetry means:

Constant communication

Expensive infrastructure

Continuous GPS tracking

Large data volumes

Complex deployments

But modern operational intelligence is evolving in a very different direction.

Increasingly, one operational event may carry more business value than millions of unnecessary data points.

Take a high-value logistics container.

Most businesses assume they need constant tracking.

In reality, the most valuable operational event may simply be:

“This container was opened unexpectedly.”

One message.

Potentially millions saved.

That changes:

Insurance exposure

Response time

Accountability

Operational risk

The same principle applies across industries.

A municipality may not need endless infrastructure telemetry. It may simply need: immediate awareness the moment abnormal water flow begins.

A pharmaceutical distributor may not need constant cold-chain streaming. It may only need: “Temperature threshold breached.”

A utility operator may not need continuous reporting.

It may simply need: “Someone is cutting this cable right now.”

This is where low power wide area networks (LPWAN) are fundamentally changing operational economics.

Historically, businesses only connected assets important enough to justify expensive communication infrastructure.

That model has changed.

Today, low-power telemetry allows businesses to economically connect operational environments previously considered impossible to monitor:

Storm drains

Cable infrastructure

Water networks

Returnable packaging

Temporary infrastructure

Remote assets

Large-scale logistics environments

Globally, this is already reshaping operations.

Japanese utility operators are optimising gas delivery routes using low-power telemetry.

European municipalities are deploying intelligent storm-drain monitoring systems that only communicate when intervention is required.

Airports are using decade-long battery-powered telemetry to monitor support equipment and luggage infrastructure.

Unlike Europe, where IOT often optimises convenience, South African businesses increasingly require operational resilience.

That is a very different strategic requirement.

“One operational event detected at the right time may carry more value than millions of unnecessary data points,” says Rood.

That shift is also driving new innovations such as Sigfox Bloodhound, an AI-assisted geolocation platform capable of deriving location intelligence from network signal behaviour rather than relying entirely on GPS infrastructure.

“The future of telemetry is not necessarily more communication,” says Sean Laval, Head of Product and Solutions at Sigfox South Africa.

“In many operational environments, it is smarter communication.”

That may become one of the defining technology shifts of the next decade.

Because the businesses that outperform may not be the organisations collecting the most data.

They may simply be the businesses that finally learned which operational signals actually matter.

Ready to eliminate operational blind spots?

Whether you are an end-user looking to improve visibility across critical assets and infrastructure, or a channel partner seeking innovative IOT solutions to deliver greater value to your customers, Sigfox South Africa can help.

Discover how low-power telemetry, intelligent event monitoring, and scalable IOT connectivity can transform operational resilience, reduce risk and unlock new business opportunities.

For more information, visit www.sigfox.co.za.