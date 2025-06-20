Your data platform partner: An Ascent Technology A to Z.

Your data should be your greatest asset – not your biggest challenge.

Ascent Technology partners with mid-market organisations to transform complex data environments into streamlined, scalable and secure data platforms that drive business growth.

Whether you’re looking to modernise legacy systems, optimise performance or strengthen your data security and compliance, Ascent Technology's seasoned data platform consultants have you covered – end-to-end.

Why data platform services matter more than ever

As your business grows, so does the volume, variety and velocity of your data. For many mid-market companies, keeping up with evolving technologies while maintaining control and clarity over their data infrastructure is a major hurdle.

That’s where Ascent Technology comes in.

With decades of enterprise-level expertise, Ascent Technology delivers cost-effective, future-ready data platform consulting that’s designed to simplify complexity, increase agility and unlock long-term value from your data.

The Ascent approach: From A to Z

Ascent Technology doesn’t believe in cookie-cutter solutions. Every engagement is hands-on, strategic and completely tailored to your business goals.

Here’s what partnering with Ascent Technology looks like:

1. Modernise: Upgrade legacy systems with confidence

Outdated databases, siloed storage and incompatible toolsets can stifle growth and innovation. Ascent Technology helps you migrate to Microsoft Azure – so your data can move at the speed of your business.

Data platform modernisation services include:

Azure strategy and migration: Seamless planning and execution for Azure-native or hybrid environments, guided by a modernisation roadmap aligned to real business outcomes.

Custom database design and builds: Built for performance, scalability and security.

Why it matters: Mid-market businesses often outgrow their legacy systems. Ascent Technology makes the transition smooth, affordable and built to scale.

2. Optimise: Boost performance, efficiency and provide insight

You’ve modernised – now let’s maximise. Ascent Technology's experts fine-tune your database performance, eliminate redundancies and implement solutions that deliver real-time insights and measurable ROI.

Database optimisation and insight services include:

Database performance tuning and cost optimisation: Identify and resolve bottlenecks, reduce licensing spend and streamline systems.

24/7 database support and administration: Fixed-cost, scalable database support and administration tailored to your environment.

Business intelligence (BI) enablement: From dashboards to predictive analytics, Ascent Technology helps you get the most out of your data.

Why it matters: Mid-market companies need to do more with less. Ascent Technology's optimisation services ensure you’re not leaving value on the table.

3. Protect: Secure what matters most

Data is your most valuable asset – and your biggest liability if left unsecured. Ascent Technology takes a proactive approach to protect your database environment from cyber threats, downtime and compliance failures.

As an ISO 27001 certified organisation, Ascent Technology implements robust security controls across your database environment, which improves your risk and compliance profile, giving you peace of mind.

Security and compliance services include:

Database backup and disaster recovery: Robust planning for business continuity, no matter what.

Database security and compliance: Enterprise-grade protection for access, identity, combined with audit-ready strategies to ensure full compliance with evolving data laws and regulations.

Why it matters: With growing regulatory demands and increasing cyber threats, security isn’t optional.

Why mid-market companies trust Ascent Technology

Decades of enterprise-level data platform expertise.

Specialists in Microsoft Azure and hybrid cloud ecosystems.

Proven success modernising data platforms for mid-sized businesses.

Transparent pricing and tailored SLAs.

End-to-end consulting from assessment to optimisation and beyond.

Whether you’re scaling up, untangling a legacy system or planning your first Azure migration, Ascent Technology delivers the clarity, support and strategy you need to succeed.

Let’s transform your data platform strategy

Mid-market companies don’t have the time or budget to get data management wrong. That’s why Ascent Technology is here – to deliver practical, powerful and personalised solutions that unlock your full data potential.

Ready to modernise, optimise and protect your data?

Contact the company's expert consultants today to find out how Ascent Technology can elevate your data platform strategy.

