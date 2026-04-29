Your databases are being watched. Just not by you

Database security is a governance obligation.

Key takeaways

The perimeter protects the route, not the destination – security investment concentrates on the edge, while the database, where the data actually lives, carries no active monitoring layer in most environments.

– security investment concentrates on the edge, while the database, where the data actually lives, carries no active monitoring layer in most environments. 241 days is the arithmetic of absence – IBM’s average breach timeline is not a measure of attacker sophistication, but of how long an unmonitored database goes unwatched.

– IBM’s average breach timeline is not a measure of attacker sophistication, but of how long an unmonitored database goes unwatched. The governance gap has four parts – most breached environments are missing all four: visibility into database activity, configuration and vulnerability assurance, enforced access control at the data layer, and an audit trail recorded before the incident.

– most breached environments are missing all four: visibility into database activity, configuration and vulnerability assurance, enforced access control at the data layer, and an audit trail recorded before the incident. Compliance evidence must pre-date the breach – POPIA’s notification obligation asks what you can prove, which means the audit trail has to exist before the incident, not be assembled in response to one.

– POPIA’s notification obligation asks what you can prove, which means the audit trail has to exist before the incident, not be assembled in response to one. Network tools cannot see inside the database – firewalls observe traffic and endpoint agents observe devices, but neither can see which queries an authenticated user is running, which tables they are reading or which access rights they are abusing.

The title of this press release is not a metaphor. When a database is compromised and goes unmonitored, an attacker is inside – querying, extracting, mapping access over weeks and months before anyone notices. The monitoring that would catch them, in most environments, does not exist.

What makes this pattern consistent across sectors and incident types is not the method of attack. It is the gap it exploits – the governance deficit at the database layer. Security budgets concentrate on the perimeter. The database, where the data lives, carries no active monitoring or access governance in most environments.

South Africa’s regulatory environment has caught up with the risk. The Information Regulator has moved from advisory guidance to active enforcement. POPIA administrative penalties of up to R10 million are available under the enforcement regime. The mandatory breach reporting portal has been in operation since April 2025. The direction of travel is towards less tolerance, not more.

In this environment, the question is not whether database security matters. It is whether the governance currently in place is adequate.

The governance deficit

Most enterprise security architectures are designed around the perimeter. When that line is crossed – through a stolen credential, an unpatched vulnerability or a misconfigured environment – the database is frequently left unmonitored and ungoverned.

South Africa’s breach record reflects this gap with consistency. Client databases accessed without authorisation. Subscriber records exfiltrated in volumes measured in terabytes. Government systems breached through inadequately secured HR and applicant data. Medical and financial records exposed across the sectors that carry the highest regulatory obligations. The common thread across these incidents is not the sophistication of the attack. It is the absence of any active governance at the database layer itself.

IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that the average breach takes 241 days to identify and contain. Eight months of delay between intrusion and resolution is not a consequence of attacker sophistication. It is the consequence of there being no active monitoring layer at the database.

What the discipline requires

Governing the database layer means four things, each addressing a specific gap that the incidents above expose.

Real-time activity monitoring is the foundation – continuous visibility into all database activity, with automated detection and blocking of suspicious behaviour and policy violations as they occur. Not periodic review. This is what compresses the 241-day identify-and-contain timeline; nothing running on a daily or weekly schedule can.

A structured vulnerability and configuration assessment runs alongside it – ongoing evaluation of patch levels, configuration settings and known exposures across every database in the environment. Where production systems cannot be immediately patched, virtual patching provides interim protection. Most significant breaches do not require sophisticated exploits. They require an unaddressed vulnerability and enough time.

Access governance must be enforced at the database layer itself – fine-grained controls that restrict high-risk operations, enforce segregation of duties and apply least-privilege principles as an actively enforced control at the data layer, not as a policy aspiration. Privilege abuse – whether by an external attacker using a compromised credential or an internal user exceeding their mandate – cannot be contained by documentation alone.

An automated compliance and audit trail closes the loop. POPIA’s notification obligation requires reporting as soon as reasonably possible – which means the evidence of what was accessed and when must already exist before the incident occurs, not be assembled in response to one.

Ascent’s approach

DB Shield is Ascent’s managed database security service – a fixed monthly cost, 24/7 service delivering all four capabilities across the database estate, covering SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB and the other major platforms that South African enterprise environments typically run in combination – on-premises, in the cloud and across hybrid configurations.

DB Shield is a security service designed specifically for the database layer – not a perimeter tool extended to cover it. That distinction matters because no perimeter tool can observe what is happening inside a database. Monitoring the query behaviour of an authenticated user, detecting a configuration that exposes a known vulnerability, enforcing access controls at the data layer – these require a dedicated database security discipline operating where the data lives.

The service integrates with Ascent’s DB Admin managed DBA service and DB Health assessment, so that security governance, performance management and configuration assurance operate across the database environment as a unified discipline. Ascent’s discipline is that database security is not a project with an end date. It is an operating standard.

A governance obligation

Under POPIA, South African organisations are responsible for the security of the personal information in their care. The Information Regulator has demonstrated the willingness and capability to enforce that responsibility. The financial sector’s average breach cost of R70.2 million has made the commercial case with equal clarity.

Database security is a governance obligation. The question for any organisation managing a material database estate is not whether to govern the database layer, but whether the governance currently in place is adequate to the risk the data represents and the accountability the regulatory environment now demands.

I have seen what it costs when the governance is not there. The number is always higher than the organisation expected.

Ascent delivers that governance through DB Shield – at a predictable monthly cost, with the permanence the obligation requires.

Contact Ascent Technology

Contact Ascent Technology to discuss what your current database security posture looks like – what is monitored, what is not and where the gaps sit.

Also see

Database Security and Compliance with DB Shield

The Breach is in the Database

By: Johan Lamberts