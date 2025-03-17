whitepaper Your Guide to Secure by Design and Data Protection.

Secure by design is a strategy in the software industry that continues to gain traction over time. To counter the growing cyber threats and cyber attacks, it just makes sense for organisations and software developers to improve the security of their software and to ensure their software development, functionality and deployments are safer. Secure by design shifts the focus from reactive security measures to building security into the digital asset, software, system, application and, of course, data environments.

With more industry awareness about security, secure by design adoption has grown, and it emphasises architecture considerations to build more secure systems from the start of the software development process.

