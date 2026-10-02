BulkSMS has unveiled its refreshed brand identity, marking a new chapter for a business that has been helping organisations deliver business-critical SMS messages reliably for 26 years. Today, its gateway seamlessly integrates into business processes and software applications, reaches across borders and connects to over 800 mobile network operators worldwide.

Richard Simpson, Managing Director of the Celerity Group, which incorporates Kero and BulkSMS.

The brand refresh reflects not only how the business has evolved, but also how BulkSMS has earned its stripes in the business messaging matrix. From its roots supporting small to medium businesses who were early adopters of the technology, to becoming the trusted messaging partner for enterprise organisations that rely on SMS for business-critical communication, the positioning moves beyond pure volumes, to focus on the importance of the messages sent.

‘Your Messages Matter’ encapsulates the fundamentals of why SMS remains the most reliable and trusted business messaging channel when delivery, engagement and action are key to business operations and continuity.

For most businesses, an SMS is much more than a simple notification – it’s often a critical, time-sensitive alert that requires action by the recipient:

A banking transaction that requires authentication and verification.

A warning that a monitored server is down.

A vehicle tracking notification that a high-risk vehicle is off its usual course.

An early warning that a pharmaceutical cold room is moving outside its required temperature range.

A critical piece of mining equipment that needs immediate intervention.

A reminder that a chronic medication prescription is due for fulfilment.

A severe weather warning from an insurer to protect assets from potential damage.

Improving customer experience by providing service and order fulfilment updates.

In each of these situations, the message matters. “From the very first SMS sent in 1992, it has remained the most reliable and cost-effective channel, particularly for enterprise clients who need both scale and on-time deliverability. SMS remains the most universal and dependable communication protocol in the world where you don’t need an installed phone app or an internet connection, your messages don’t get buried in crowded e-mail inboxes and are not bogged down by large attachments or heavy formatting. They are short, direct and action-oriented. Any perceptions that newer channels have made it less relevant are moot in an environment where businesses want less complexity and better results. When your messages matter, there is simply no more reliable, effective and accessible channel than SMS,” says Richard Simpson, Managing Director of BulkSMS.

The refreshed BulkSMS positioning – Your Messages Matter – communicates that role more clearly:

Accessibility – SMS is the enterprise solution for large-scale, business-critical messaging, while retaining the accessibility, simplicity and reliability that has long been a hallmark of the BulkSMS value proposition.

– SMS is the enterprise solution for large-scale, business-critical messaging, while retaining the accessibility, simplicity and reliability that has long been a hallmark of the BulkSMS value proposition. Capability – BulkSMS brings enterprise capability and scale, supporting seamless integrations across a wide range of applications, processes and industries, while remaining accessible and affordable to even small businesses. Customers that started small with a few thousand messages have grown with BulkSMS to sending hundreds of thousands of messages, scaling as their needs grow.

– BulkSMS brings enterprise capability and scale, supporting seamless integrations across a wide range of applications, processes and industries, while remaining accessible and affordable to even small businesses. Customers that started small with a few thousand messages have grown with BulkSMS to sending hundreds of thousands of messages, scaling as their needs grow. Integration –Businesses can bring BulkSMS into their workflow environment either by using the BulkSMS Integration Gateway or by linking their existing BulkSMS account into a native app such as Freshdesk, Hubspot, Zapier, Zoho and many more. Both routes use BulkSMS as the SMS engine but give clients the flexibility of where the integration sits in their workflows and business processes.

"The new brand positioning reflects the deep depth of experience, capability, responsibility and trust behind BulkSMS, with the focus shifting to where it belongs: Your Messages Matter,” Simpson concludes.