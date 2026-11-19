Amalga handles EE reporting. (Image: Amalga Training and Development)

Employees are frequently promoted on the strength of their technical performance, yet many find the transition to management functions challenging. Recruiting externally presents its own difficulties: candidates from outside the organisation often lack an understanding of your business operations, and the cost of appointment can be significant.

These supervisory and management levels are also those measured by your sectoral employment equity (EE) targets, against which you will first report by 15 January 2027. Amalga Training and Development addresses both challenges by developing your existing supervisors and managers from within. This builds the leadership capability your business needs while advancing your progress towards your EE targets.

Amalga's management qualifications and management development programmes build practical leadership skills, including work planning, performance management and the handling of conflict and discipline. Each programme is customised to your business and can be delivered face to face, online, in a hybrid format or via WhatsApp. This prepares supervisors for management roles and strengthens the capability of your existing managers, with minimal disruption to your daily operations.

EE and skills development reporting is often an administrative burden: workforce data spread across sites, inconsistent records and committees that meet only as deadlines approach. When you train with Amalga, the company takes this off your desk. Amalga handles your EE reporting, act as your skills development facilitator (SDF), keeps your EE data current on its client-facing platform all year, and counts every employee it develops towards your targets.

“For most businesses, the real challenge isn’t finding talent. It’s developing the talent they already have,” says Bronwyn Kloppers, Special Projects Manager at Amalga Training and Development. “Invest in that, and your EE progress will be reflected in the numbers.”

Why Amalga? One partner for training and compliance, working from one set of records. Nothing is captured twice, and nothing is lost between providers. Amalga's pricing is competitive, its facilitators bring real industry expertise, and learnership clients receive EE and SDF support at no additional cost. As a further benefit, training spend on Black employees can earn B-BBEE skills development points. Better-skilled people, simpler compliance, stronger scorecard – all with one partner.

Complimentary EE and SDF services for learnership clients

Partner with Amalga on a learnership and it manages your EE plan, reports and committee support, and acts as your skills development facilitator for WSP, ATR and SETA grant applications.

Get started: (010) 824 8640 – connect@amalgatraining.co.za