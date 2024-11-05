Your On-Prem ESM solution is only as good as your IT Infrastructure

It's crucial to ensure smooth enterprise service management operations.

Effective service management is central to any organisation's ability to support its internal processes, deliver on customer needs and maintain high standards of operational efficiency. When running a powerful solution like Ivanti Service Manager that is still in an on-premises environment, it's crucial to recognise the responsibility of maintaining your infrastructure to ensure smooth enterprise service management (ESM) operations.

Here, we delve into key aspects of managing an on-premises Ivanti environment, highlighting the critical technical skills and processes required to support this system successfully until you have made the move to the cloud!

Database management: Keeping the heart of your system healthy

Database management is a fundamental component of any Ivanti Service Manager on-premises deployment. The database serves as the central repository for all the data generated and processed by the system – everything from incident records to configuration items.

Why it matters:

Poorly managed databases can lead to performance bottlenecks, data corruption and system downtime, directly affecting your service delivery.

A lack of regular maintenance, such as managing logs and disk space, optimising indexes and monitoring query performance, can slow down your entire ESM environment, impacting response times for users.

Best practices:

Schedule regular backups to prevent data loss in case of unexpected issues.

Monitor database growth and storage to ensure that the database doesn’t run out of disk space.

Regularly review logs and perform consistency checks to catch and correct issues early.

Networking: Building a robust foundation for connectivity

Networking is another cornerstone of a well-maintained Ivanti environment. It ensures that all components of the Ivanti system can communicate efficiently, and users can access services without interruptions.

Why it matters:

A poorly configured network can lead to latency issues, dropped connections and disruptions in accessing the service manager platform.

Network issues can prevent communication between Ivanti servers and client applications, delaying response times for service requests and affecting user satisfaction.

Best practices:

Implement robust firewall and network segmentation to secure communication between different components.

Regularly review network configurations and optimise for performance to ensure minimal latency.

Use monitoring tools to identify potential issues like packet loss or bandwidth constraints before they impact operations.

Security: Safeguarding sensitive data and system integrity

With growing cyber security threats, securing your Ivanti environment is more important than ever. The system often contains sensitive data, such as employee information and service records, making it a potential target for attacks.

Why it matters:

A security breach can compromise sensitive information, disrupt operations and damage your organisation's reputation.

Failure to implement security best practices can expose vulnerabilities that malicious actors may exploit to gain unauthorised access.

Best practices:

Enforce strong access controls and follow the principle of least privilege for both users and administrators.

Regularly apply security patches and updates to all systems, including Windows servers and databases, to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Monitor access logs and set up alerts for suspicious activities, such as failed login attempts or unauthorised access attempts.

Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange: Managing identity and communication

Active Directory (AD) and Microsoft Exchange are essential for managing user identities and enabling seamless communication within an Ivanti Service Manager environment. They provide the foundation for user authentication, role-based access and integration with e-mail-based notifications and workflows.

Why it matters:

Properly managing Active Directory ensures that user roles and permissions are correctly assigned, allowing secure access to Ivanti Service Manager based on organisational roles.

Integration with Microsoft Exchange is critical for automating notifications, such as incident or change request updates, and for providing a seamless user experience.

Mismanagement of AD and Exchange can lead to issues with user access, delayed notifications or disruptions in e-mail-based communications, affecting overall service management efficiency.

Best practices:

Regularly audit Active Directory to ensure that user accounts, groups and permissions are up to date and aligned with the organisation’s security policies.

Monitor Exchange server health and mail flow to ensure that Ivanti-related notifications are delivered without delay.

Implement multifactor authentication (MFA) in AD to enhance security for users accessing Ivanti Service Manager.

General IT infrastructure management: Building resilience and stability

A successful on-premises Ivanti environment depends on the stability and resilience of the broader IT infrastructure, including servers, storage and virtualisation platforms.

Why it matters:

Unplanned shutdowns, power failures or insufficient server maintenance can lead to extended downtimes, affecting your ability to deliver consistent service.

A lack of disaster recovery planning and backup strategies can result in significant data loss and operational disruptions.

Best practices:

Ensure backup power solutions, like generators and UPS systems, are tested and have adequate fuel or charge levels.

Regularly monitor hardware health, including CPU, RAM and disk utilisation, to pre-empt hardware failures.

Establish a disaster recovery plan that includes data recovery processes, server failover configurations and periodic testing of these plans to ensure they work when needed.

The importance of having the right skills

Ensuring smooth operations of an on-premises Ivanti Service Manager environment requires more than just installing and configuring software. It demands a team with a well-rounded skillset, capable of handling the various technical aspects that arise during daily operations.

Skills that matter:

Database management: Expertise in SQL Server or other database platforms used with Ivanti is critical for managing data integrity, troubleshooting performance issues and ensuring data is backed up securely.

Networking skills: Understanding protocols, routing and network troubleshooting enables quicker diagnosis of connectivity issues, reducing downtime.

Active Directory and Exchange knowledge: Skills in managing AD and Exchange help maintain user access, role management and seamless e-mail communication between Ivanti and users.

Security knowledge: Skills in implementing encryption, managing certificates, and securing endpoints are essential for protecting sensitive data within the Ivanti system.

System administration: Proficiency with Windows Server environments, virtualisation platforms and automation tools like PowerShell ensures smoother operations and maintenance of the Ivanti platform.

Why these skills are essential:

Without these skills, organisations may face constant disruptions and struggle with resolving issues quickly. The reliance on external support services can also become costly and inefficient as they may not always be available for immediate response. In-house expertise ensures that problems are diagnosed swiftly and routine maintenance tasks are handled proactively, preventing issues before they become critical.

The role of change management in ESM success

A structured change management process is key to maintaining stability in your Ivanti Service Manager environment. It helps prevent unexpected outages and ensures that changes made to the system are thoroughly tested and approved before implementation.

Why it matters:

Direct changes in production environments can lead to system instability and data integrity issues.

Proper change management ensures that stakeholders are aware of upcoming changes, allowing them to plan accordingly and minimise disruptions.

Best practices:

Establish a clear change approval process and ensure all stakeholders are informed before implementing significant changes.

Utilise a development or staging environment for testing changes, allowing potential issues to be identified and resolved before they impact production.

Track all changes to maintain a clear history of modifications, making it easier to troubleshoot if issues arise.

Conclusion: Empowering your Ivanti Service Manager environment for success

Managing an on-premises Ivanti Service Manager environment requires a holistic approach that includes database management, networking, security, Active Directory and Microsoft Exchange skills. With these skills and adherence to best practices, organisations can ensure smooth ESM operations, providing reliable services to their customers and maintaining the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs.

Investing in skilled personnel and implementing structured processes ultimately leads to a more stable, secure and effective service management solution.