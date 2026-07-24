Your transformation dashboard is green. So why has nothing changed?

Marchant van den Heever, Head of Product at Change Logic.

It is Monday morning, and the programme steering committee is reviewing another transformation update. The milestones are on track, training has been completed, communications have gone out, system performance is stable and the dashboard is green.

Then someone asks the question that changes the room: “Are people actually working differently?”

Most CIOs know this moment. The programme can prove that the technology was delivered, employees were trained and users logged in. What it cannot prove is whether the organisation has adopted the behaviours needed to realise the investment.

The truth is that CIOs are exceptionally good at framing the strategic relevance of digital transformation. They secure the budgets, build the roadmaps, appoint strong programme leads and put governance in place. But the strategy lands in a place where a different kind of leader must pick it up – operational leaders, service delivery executives, line managers – and the behaviours required to mobilise are fundamentally different from the behaviours required to build. That handover is where alignment quietly breaks.

Green dashboards can hide stalled change

CIOs can monitor infrastructure performance in real-time, track security threats across multiple environments and examine software utilisation in considerable detail. The technology itself has become highly observable. But human adoption remains far harder for us to see.

We tend to treat training attendance, login data and engagement scores as evidence that adoption is progressing. They are useful, but they tell us more about exposure to change than whether the change has taken hold. You can give people the tools, the training and the licence – and still not be able to explain what is stopping them from using it. Something inhibits the behaviour, and without measuring it, you are left guessing.

This is how organisations end up with a false sense of confidence. Early adopters are vocal. Top performers compete, champion the system and tell leadership "we've got this". Leaders who want to be seen as aligned project confidence regardless. That noise is easily mistaken for organisational readiness – and it drowns out everyone who is silently stuck, confused or lacking clarity.

The problem is not that the metrics are inaccurate. It is that they are being asked to prove something they were never designed to measure.

The real cost of weak adoption often becomes visible only when it is too late to fix cheaply. By the time performance data shows that the expected benefits have not materialised, the implementation budget has been spent, the delivery team has moved on and workarounds have become embedded. The organisation then treats adoption as a remediation problem when it should have been managed as a live delivery risk.

Transformation has become an saturation problem

Research cited by Harvard Business Review found that the average employee experienced 10 planned enterprise changes in 2022, compared with two in 2016. Over the same period, employees’ willingness to support organisational change fell from 74% to 43%.

This is often described as resistance, but that explanation is too convenient. In many organisations, employees are not rejecting change outright, they are running out of the time and cognitive capacity needed to learn, practise and embed one new way of working before the next initiative arrives. In many cases, enormous effort goes into selling people the vision of what they are going to get. Far less goes into showing them how their working life is about to change. Everyone is engaged when transformation is conceptual and aspirational. But as reality clarifies – what is different, what is expected of me, what I am losing – people feel overwhelmed, uncertain, even threatened. Those feelings sit at a vulnerability level that individuals cannot easily express, because doing so risks how their performance is perceived.

The result is participation without adoption. People attend the sessions, complete the required activities and log in when asked. Then, when operational pressure returns, they fall back on the process they already trust. The programme records completion, but the business continues to operate around the new technology rather than through it.

Weak adoption rarely stays contained within one programme. The shortcuts and workarounds people develop become part of how the business operates. The next initiative then has to compete with those habits, as well as whatever capability gaps the previous programme left behind.

Making behaviour observable

Before moving into enterprise software, I spent years working in industrial automation. We could measure machine performance precisely. We knew when equipment was operating within tolerance, where performance and quality was deteriorating and when intervention was required. What we could not measure nearly as well was whether people had changed the way they worked around those machines.

Enterprise technology suffers from the same blind spot. Ask a CIO whether their business is technically ready for go-live and they can answer with precision. Ask them whether their people are ready and the answer is subjective – every leader looks through the lens of their own operations and tells you what they believe, not what they know.

In practice, closing that gap means breaking a change into smaller role-based actions and monitoring how those behaviours develop over time. Change Logic examines this through three dimensions: participation, ownership and confidence.

Participation shows whether a person is engaging with the change. Ownership shows whether the new behaviour is being internalised and performed without repeated intervention. Confidence indicates whether the person believes they can perform independently and whether the available evidence supports that belief.

This process allows leaders to identify very different risks. One employee may not be participating at all. Another may be participating but has not taken ownership. A third may report high confidence while continuing to make errors. A single completion score would hide those differences. Behavioural intelligence makes them actionable.

For CIOs, the benefit is the ability to see where adoption is forming, where it remains fragile and where it has stalled while the programme is still active and course correction remains affordable.

Organisations already excel at making technology observable. The next advantage will come from applying the same discipline to behavioural change. Until leaders can see whether people are working differently, a green transformation dashboard remains an assumption, not proof.