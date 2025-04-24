You’re invited: Next-gen cyber security starts here – discover Armata Cyber Security’s AI-powered services at ITWeb Security Summit

Discover Armata Cyber Security’s AI-powered services at ITWeb Security Summit.

Your cyber defence strategy defines how your business holds its ground against security threats.

Are your cyber risks out of control or are you cyber resilient? Are you ready for the next generation of cyber security risk?

Armata Cyber Security changes your security story with intelligent, real-time solutions and service levels that strengthen your security posture, sharpen your responses and future-proof your operations.

Discover the how : At the ITWeb Security Summit from 3 June 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

: At the ITWeb Security Summit from 3 June 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Experience the what : At the Armata Cyber Security stand, where you can experience the company's AI-powered solutions and services in real-time.

: At the Armata Cyber Security stand, where you can experience the company's AI-powered solutions and services in real-time. Learn the why : Do you know what your business needs from its AI-driven cyber security?

: Do you know what your business needs from its AI-driven cyber security? Armata Cyber Security does. And it will demonstrate how:

Armata Cyber Security's AI-powered EDR service provides real-time endpoint detection and response with SentinelOne AI EDR that transforms visibility, speed and response times across your environment.

Armata Cyber Security's AI-powered SOC service powered by SentinelOne AI SIEM, Hyper Automation and Singularity data lake can detect, correlate and prevent threats within a highly intelligent precision.

Armata Cyber Security's vulnerability and patch management service proactively manages risk across your operations with Qualys VMDR and Patch Management.

Armata Cyber Security's advanced BEC protection meets the evolving business e-mail compromise threats head on. Watch live as the company detects and blocks sophisticated e-mail-based threats with AI.

Join the company for a live threat hunt as Armata Cyber Security pulls you into the world of proactive defence. Its threat hunters will demonstrate the true power of offensive cyber defences in a real-time hunt for threats.

Meet the company's advanced cyber defence team. Highly skilled, determined and professional, the Armata Advanced Cyber Defence Team ensures its AI technologies have next-generation capabilities. The combination of their skills and innovative AI technologies ensures your cyber security is resilient, real-time and relevant.

The Armata Cyber Security stands as your preview into how next-generation security actually works.

Smart minds. Sharp tech. Rapid response times. We keep your business one step ahead.

We don’t just talk trends. We show you what’s next and how to overcome it.

Meet the company at the Armata Cyber Security stand. Let’s partner with you on cyber security.