Youth ICT Council, Microsoft SA in AI upskilling venture

Youth ICT Council and Microsoft SA have united to drive AI readiness within public service. (Image source: 123RF)

The National Youth ICT Council has joined forces with software giant Microsoft South Africa to drive artificial intelligence ( AI ) education within public service.

The partnership targets at least 1 000 citizens to be enrolled and certified in an AI policy-maker and governance course by June, according to a statement.

In the statement, the council says the national AI skilling and enablement course is designed to equip youth in public service with the capability to understand, govern and apply AI in enhancing the public sector.

It offers practices, frameworks and practical tools to support government officials in adopting AI effectively. Its central focus is on strengthening service delivery by enabling more efficient, responsive and citizen-centred public services.

“With the signing of this MOU [memorandum of understanding], we are sending a clear message: young people must not be left behind in the age of AI, they must lead it,” says Tiara Pathon, AI skills director for Microsoft Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.

“AI readiness is a tool for power, accountability and systemic change. By building AI‐literate youth today, the AI-ready policy-maker platform equips a new generation to challenge outdated systems, shape ethical innovation, and co‐create a future‐ready South Africa that works for everyone,” she adds.

The ICT council is a youth-governed, non-profit organisation that seeks to drive inclusive digital transformation and advocate for youth economic participation. It has forged partnerships with government entities and private sector firms to drive its mission.

Among its functions is facilitating digital skills training and education programmes in various communities across the country.

According to the council, the collaboration with Microsoft is anchored in its vision of bridging the persistent digital divide and positioning SA as a global source of tech talent, recognising its youthful demographic that is equally morphing into the public sector.