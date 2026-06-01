ZADNA searches for .za domain names operator

The .za namespace supports a significant portion of SA’s digital economy and internet infrastructure.

The .ZA Domain Name Authority(ZADNA) is on the hunt for the future registry operator of commercial .za domain names, including co.za, org.za, net.za, and web.za.

This, ahead of the September 2027 expiration of the current five-year registry operator agreement with the ZA Registry Consortium.

ZADNA is South Africa’s regulator for the .za namespace, ensuring its efficient use, management and administration. It is accountable to its members and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

In a statement, ZADNA says the process is being initiated in advance for continuity , stability and security of the .za namespace, which supports a significant portion of South Africa’s digital economy and internet infrastructure.

As part of the process, the authority published a request for information (RFI) on 29 May.

“The RFI is a non-binding market engagement process that will assist in assessing current capabilities and informing the development of a request for proposal,” explains ZADNA acting CEO Lerato Seema.

All .za domain services remain fully operational, with no impact on domain holders, registrars, or related services, it states.

“The objective is to ensure a smooth and well-governed process that prioritises service continuity, infrastructure resilience and the long-term sustainability of the .za namespace,” adds Seema.