Zando debuts international offerings via Zando Global

Zando.co.za offers products spanning fashion, homeware and gadgets.

South African online shopping site Zando has introduced a new division, Zando Global, to offer international products and apparel to local shoppers.

This is expected to shake-up the local landscape of online shopping, which is increasingly dominated by foreign shopping sites, including Temu, Shein and AliExpress, among others.

According to Zando, the new unit looks to offer a seamless and trustworthy alternative for purchasing internationally-shipped products. This, as local consumers have recently turned to social media to complain about lost items, poor product quality, high import taxes and misleading advertisements from international players that cater for the local market.

Zando Global says it is stepping in as the “local hero”, offering a reliable alternative for those seeking international products, without the uncertainties of ordering from abroad.

"At Zando, we've always been dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. With the launch of Zando Global, we're thrilled to provide South Africans with a solution that addresses their concerns about ordering internationally. Now, they can enjoy the same sought-after products with the peace of mind that comes from shopping with a local company they know and trust," says Morgane Imbert, CEO of Zando.

Zando Global ensures South African shoppers can easily receive, collect and return products, offering hassle-free shopping with local operations, according to the company.

The shopping site, integrated with easy tracking capabilities, combined with local physical collection points, offers over 200 000 products, spanning fashion, homeware and gadgets.

Zando.co.za was founded in 2012 and forms part of the Jumia Group, billed as one of Africa's leading e-commerce platforms.

It says since inception, Zando has grown exponentially to become among SA’s biggest online fashion e-tailers.

It claims that Zando Global’s commitment to quality assurance guarantees every product undergoes rigorous checks before being dispatched to customers.