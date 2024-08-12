Zoho fosters tech skills as it progresses in SA

Andrew Bourne, Zoho regional manager for Africa.

Indian software firm Zoho’s South African business is “rapidly” growing, says regional manager for Africa Andrew Bourne.

According to Zoho, Middle East and Africa is the fastest-growing market for the company, with SA recording 17% revenue growth in 2023.

Last year, Zoho indicated its target to up its local staff complement by 35%, following the opening of its Johannesburg office.

On the sidelines of the annual “Zoholics: South Africa” user conference, Bourne wouldn’t provide the exact employee figures publicly, but said the number exceeded target.

“Since 2021, Zoho has grown at 29% CAGR [compound annual growth rate] in the last three years. In 2023, Zoho achieved a 39% increase in its partner network. Additionally, Zoho expanded its local workforce by 86% in SA last year across its offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town,” notes the company.

Founded in 1996, Chennai-headquartered Zoho is a multinational technology firm that makes software and web-based business tools. It is best known for the online Zoho Office Suite.

It says more than 500 000 companies of varying sizes and from different industries rely on it for help with their operations and digitalising their entire business. On the African continent, it has teams stationed in offices across eight countries.

It highlights that its flagship products have been instrumental in helping businesses streamline operations, enhance customer experience and achieve greater efficiency. The industries driving Zoho's success in the region are: IT hardware and IT-related services, financial services, professional services (non-IT), retail, and real estate and construction.

In SA, the company started its operations in 2019, with its first flagship office on the continent set up in Cape Town in 2021.

Skills drive

At the user conference, Zoho announced strategic partnerships entered into with BabesGotByte and CodeTelligence. This is in line with its commitment to contribute to SA’s future economic growth through technology upskilling initiatives.

According to Zoho, the partnership with BabesGotBytes aims to empower 40 girls and women with digital skills through a one-year bootcamp. It is designed to bridge the skills gap and increase female representation in the tech sector. The training will include modules on digital literacy, website and mobile app development, UI/UX design and SQL.

Participants will also benefit from hands-on projects, mentorship from industry professionals, and access to a network of resources to enhance their readiness for traditional employment and freelance opportunities.

“BabesGotBytes is excited to partner with Zoho to advance women's empowerment through technology education,” states Phindiwe Nqanqaru, co-founder and director of operations. “Our one-year bootcamp is more than just a technical training programme; it’s a comprehensive approach to nurturing creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“By equipping women with the technical expertise and confidence to excel, we aim to address the skills gap and the gender gap in the tech industry, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.”

Meanwhile, the CodeTelligence collaboration aims to equip youth from economically-disadvantaged backgrounds with IT skills to help increase their employability. As part of the initiative, Zoho will support a six-month bootcamp for 36 young individuals. It will provide training in end-user computing, UI/UX design, office administration and data science.

Following the bootcamp, the students will receive an additional six months of offline coaching to prepare them for entering the workforce as skilled employees.

“We are excited to collaborate with Zoho to provide transformative educational opportunities for the South African youth,” comments Keoikantse Tsholo Botlholo, founder and CEO of CodeTelligence. “Through this partnership, we aim to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in the digital age and contribute meaningfully to the tech industry.”

As part of its Young Creators Programme, Zoho conducted “train the trainer” sessions for the teachers at CodeTelligence to train them to use Zoho Creator, the company's low-code app development platform.

The teachers will, in turn, train students at CodeTelligence to build applications using low-code technology to solve real-life business problems.

“We find synergy with the mission of BabesGotBytes and CodeTelligence in serving the underserved, and providing educational opportunities to the talented youth of South Africa,” concludes Bourne. “Through upskilling initiatives such as these, technology can become a true driver of equality and opportunity. It can open doors for those who previously lacked access, effectively levelling the playing field.”