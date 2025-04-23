Zowe Explorer plugin by IBA Group becomes part of Zowe core

The Open Mainframe Project announced the launch of Zowe’s Long Term Support V3 Release.

The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announced the launch of Zowe’s Long Term Support (LTS) V3 Release. The release includes the Zowe Explorer plugin for IntelliJ IDEA developed by IBA Group.

IBA Group has been working with mainframes since the company’s inception in 1993. To bridge the gap between new technologies and the mainframe environment, a special team was organised within the company. The squad began co-operating with Zowe in 2020. Currently, they actively contribute to the Zowe IntelliJ project and Zowe Kotlin SDK. They developed a series of plugins and one of these, the Zowe Explorer plugin, became a part of the Zowe V3:

Zowe Explorer for Intellij provides the developers within the IntelliJ IDEA with the capability to work with the z/OS platform.

Uladzislau Kalesnikau, IBA Group Team Lead and Zowe Squad Lead, said: “We are excited about the launch of the Zowe V3 with our Zowe Explorer plugin for IntelliJ IDEA as a Zowe core component. At IBA Group, we have been working hard to make this a reality! What is also important, we have not been doing this in isolation. The Zowe project makes us feel a part of a great family of enthusiasts who strive to connect mainframes to the modern tech stack. The Zowe Explorer plugin is just an initial stage for us. The plugin is continuously growing with new features. It incorporates the core concept of interacting with a mainframe, and we are also aiming to meet developers’ needs. As such, we plan to develop other plugins and extensions for code highlighting, auto completion and features for mainframe-specific languages and tools. To cover as much of DevOps pipeline stages as possible, we are developing a Zowe zDevOps Jenkins plugin. In co-operation with Broadcom on the Zowe platform, we are developing a plugin for PL/1. To simplify test automation using the Galasa framework, we are developing a plugin for IntelliJ IDEA and an extension for VS Code. Overall, we have great tasks ahead!”

Valery Aranouski, Open Mainframe Project Ambassador and DevOps Team Lead at IBA Group, commented: “I became involved in the project from the very beginning. At a hackathon held in 2020, one of our teams tried to develop an application for IntelliJ IDEA to help developers write mainframe code. They also experimented with AI models. Eventually, I came up with an idea to translate this experience into practical terms. I suggested that we develop an interface for working with the mainframe from the IntelliJ IDEA. In addition to tasks in architecture, I am also involved in software development for the project and prepare a training course in Zowe for young developers. This year, the Zowe community qualified me as a Zowe Ambassador, which is a great honour for me. The inclusion of our Zowe Explorer plugin for IntelliJ in the Zowe core serves as a recognition of our excellence and contribution to the Open Mainframe Project.”

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group CEO, went on to say: “The inclusion of our Zowe Explorer plugin for IntelliJ in the Zowe core is an important milestone for IBA Group. We started contributing to Zowe in 2020, following the invitation from Broadcom and the Zowe team. Why are we doing this? The project keeps us innovative, and promotes open source and DevOps practices on the mainframe to our customers. Co-operation with Zowe helps us attract new talent and bridge the cultural and generation gap within our mainframe teams. In simple terms, we introduce Zowe, open source and DevOps. This makes our developers more productive and motivated. As a result, customers adopt our approach in their teams and they in turn become more efficient. The Zowe Explorer plugin for IntelliJ is just the beginning. We are committed to the adoption of new technologies that will change the landscape of the future.”