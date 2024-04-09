Zscaler, BT announce commercial partnership to strengthen BT’s managed security services

Helping businesses to be more agile, efficient, resilient and secure.

Zscaler and BT today announced an expanded partnership that will position BT as the first global service provider to offer a full suite of managed security services based on the Zscaler AI-driven Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform. BT can offer its customers a range of new solutions that will reduce the complexity of IT infrastructures while shrinking their cyber attack surface, enabling businesses to become more agile, efficient, resilient and secure.

Tris Morgan, BT’s Managing Director, Security, said: “With digital innovations constantly changing how businesses operate, the threat landscape continues to expand. We are delighted to extend our business relationship and enrich our managed service offering with Zscaler, allowing us to offer new zero trust cyber security solutions for customers and making sure we’ve got their back as they go through their digital transformation.”

As part of this partnership, Zscaler will also supply BT Group with security solutions to protect its own operations. This will further enhance BT’s first-hand experience as they support customers looking to adopt and implement Zscaler solutions.

“Zscaler is honoured to double down on the relationship with BT as a security service provider. Our partnership is evidence of the BT team's trust in the power of Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform,” said Mike Rich, CRO and President of Global Sales Zscaler. “Zero trust security will not only modernise the security infrastructure to better stop large-scale attacks and diminish the attack surface, but also reduce the administrative burden to accelerate BT customers’ infrastructure and security transformation initiatives. Zscaler is committed to supporting BT with our ever-advancing cloud security solutions to encourage the next wave of innovation driven by AI.”

Zscaler-powered managed services by BT are designed to support connectivity, network and security re-organisation initiatives for digital enterprises. It allows greater business agility, reduced infrastructure complexity and protects customers from cyber attacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices and applications anywhere.

Solutions include Zscaler for Users powered by the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, including:

Internet access: A leading secure web gateway (SWG) that delivers cloud-native, AI-powered cyber threat protection and zero trust access to the internet and SaaS apps.

Private access: A cloud-native service that gives users fast and secure access to private apps and OT devices while enabling zero trust connectivity for workloads, replacing legacy remote access tools like VPNs and VDI.

Digital experience: Provides visibility into the complete path between user and app to pinpoint performance issues. As part of the comprehensive Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, ZDX enables fast, secure connections from any location.

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform analyses over 400 billion daily transactions, extracting over 500 trillion signals. It provides visibility, access control and data security to enterprise data at scale and uses AI-powered insights to optimise digital experience, reduce risk and enable better business decisions.