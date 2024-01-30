ZTE applauded by Frost & Sullivan for highly efficient, modular, intelligent holistic telecoms power solutions, market-leading position

ZTE receives Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has been honoured with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan. This recognition is based on its recent research in the telecoms DC power industry. With a strong reputation for developing and delivering cutting-edge telecoms DC power products, ZTE's success in this space can be directly attributed to its excellence in tracking, studying and understanding drivers of change that impact the current market dynamics and mega trends that will influence future market requirements. The company's commitment to identifying market gaps and addressing underserved customer needs is highly commendable.

ZTE's diverse telecoms power product portfolio provides innovative, tailor-made solutions that diminish dependence on traditional power sources, reduce the carbon footprint and facilitate multi-operator sharing capabilities with taxing power distribution and management requirements. The company has developed highly efficient and advanced telecoms DC power products spanning the entire energy value chain. These include cutting-edge smart photovoltaic (PV) technology, ultra-high-efficiency rectifier modules, intelligent solutions for operation and maintenance, intelligent energy storage and advanced cooling technologies that optimise energy consumption.

Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Vice-President of Research at Frost & Sullivan, observed: "ZTE's core power system component reduces conversion energy loss by 50%, unlike a typical industry-level rectifier module with 96% efficiency. Its unique value proposition includes its one-cabinet and all-pad site solutions, which improve cooling efficiencies to deliver 97% end-to-end site energy efficiency."

ZTE offers a unique and innovative zero-carbon energy network, providing operators with a comprehensive zero-carbon solution to achieve carbon neutrality. The company's continuous product innovation empowers telecoms operators to enhance efficiency and save energy throughout generation, utilisation and storage. ZTE delivers green telecoms power to address customers' pain points and to meet evolving 5G requirements. The high level of intelligence embedded in the energy network's components sets ZTE apart from competitors. The company is strategically positioned to expand its market share in this highly competitive telecoms DC power industry.

Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: "ZTE's staunch and equal focus on all product segments, robust overseas sales strategy and consistent financial stability underpin its success in the telecoms DC power market. It has become an iconic global brand for green end-to-end energy-saving solutions, earning a reputation for innovation, reliability and quality in the telecommunications DC power market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.