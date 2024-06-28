ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang at MWC Shanghai 2024: Ingenuity for solid foundation, openness for win-win

ZTE CEO Xu Ziyang delivering the speech titled Ingenuity for Solid Foundation, Openness for Win-Win at the AI First session.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, announced today that the company's CEO, Xu Ziyang, has delivered keynote speeches at both the "AI First" session and the GTI Summit themed "5G-A×AI" at MWC Shanghai 2024. Xu shared ZTE's practices and innovations in intelligent digitalisation amid the AI wave.

In his keynote speech at the "AI First" session, Xu shared insights under the theme: "Ingenuity for solid foundation, openness for win-win". He emphasised that while the world has already entered an AI-driven industrial revolution, the development of generative AI faces challenges that extend from hallucinations, security and ethics to computing power, energy consumption, datasets, standardisation and commercial applications. To address these challenges, ZTE proposes three major principles: openness and decoupling, computing and network evolution, and training and inference enhancement.

Centred on customer value, ZTE provides a full-stack and full-scenario intelligent computing solution encompassing computing power, networks, capabilities, intelligence and applications. This establishes a robust foundation through technical expertise and fosters innovation through collaborative partnerships aimed at empowering various industries in their digital transformation. By continuously injecting momentum into high-quality economic development, ZTE plays a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future in the AI era.

At the GTI Summit during MWC Shanghai 2024, Xu participated in the GTI-GSMA 5G-A×AI co-operation signing ceremony and delivered a speech titled: "Computing and network evolution towards an intelligent future". He detailed the transition from traditional industrialisation to new industrialisation, addressing core challenges, proposing solutions and citing practical cases. The critical pathway involves breakthroughs in core digital and intelligent technologies, enhancing infrastructure efficiency and capability, and deeply integrating industry expertise. This accelerates the convergence of digital and physical realms, enhances production and transaction efficiency and establishes agile, resilient organisations prepared for an uncertain future.

According to Xu, ZTE advocates focusing on four dimensions – digitalisation, networking, intelligence and low-carbon initiatives – to tackle current challenges and drive continuous innovation and development. The company promotes openness and decoupling, unleashing superior computing with advanced networks, enhancing intelligence capabilities and driving business growth through green initiatives, with a strong commitment to vigorously supporting the healthy and sustainable development of the industry chain, fostering a thriving digital economy.

