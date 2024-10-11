The CEM solution by ZTE and China Mobile Tianjin, awarded "Outstanding FTTH Service", enhances both network quality and user experience.

The 50G PON and FTTR-B solution by ZTE, China Telecom Shaanxi and China Telecom Research Institute awarded "Outstanding POL Campus Use Case", enhances digital campus networks.

The Green PON solution, awarded "Outstanding Green Fibre Use Case", focuses on energy-saving initiatives for sustainable FTTx network development.

ZTE clinches multiple awards at Network X 2024, showcasing outstanding technological innovation.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has secured three prestigious awards – the "Outstanding FTTH Service" Award, the "Outstanding POL Campus Use Case" Award and the "Outstanding Green Fibre Use Case" Award at Network X 2024, held in Paris, France. This accomplishment underscores the company's robust technical strength and innovation capability in the optical access arena.

The CEM solution jointly launched by ZTE and China Mobile Tianjin awarded "Outstanding FTTH Service"

The customer experience management (CEM) solution launched by ZTE and China Mobile Tianjin significantly reduces equipment costs, equipment room space and energy consumption by embedding blade servers in the PON OLT to replace standalone edge computing servers. Based on big data analysis, this solution collects and analyses user service data, identifies home broadband services and achieves quantifiable analysis and operation of user experience. Moreover, it integrates AI algorithms, including the weakly supervised learning models, convolutional neural networks and semi-supervised learning models, to achieve fast and accurate fault root cause delimiting and locating. This solution transitions from improving network quality to enhancing user experience. It optimises user O&M habits, shifts from passive response to proactive care, improves fault location efficiency, minimises operation costs and effectively enhances user satisfaction.

The 50G PON and FTTR-B solution jointly launched by ZTE, China Telecom Shaanxi and China Telecom Research Institute awarded "Outstanding POL Campus Use Case"

The 50G PON and FTTR-B All-Optical Network solution jointly launched by ZTE, China Telecom Shaanxi Branch and China Telecom Research Institute builds a high-quality digital campus network featuring all-optical ultra-high speed, ultimate user experience, expansive coverage, minimal deployment and streamlined operation and maintenance. It enables campus-wide all-optical 10 gigabit access over one network, wireless WiFi gigabit coverage and the access of diverse services, including voice, data and video services over one fibre. This solution addresses the current demands of modern teaching methodologies, such as digital instruction, smart laboratories and AR training, delivering 50Gbps connectivity to schools and 10 gigabit access to offices, classrooms and dormitories, thereby ensuring sufficient and consistent bandwidth. Furthermore, this solution effectively fosters the deep integration of 50G PON technology with practical business applications, marking a pivotal milestone in 50G PON deployment. Its adaptability allows for replication in various scenarios, such as hotels, hospitals and factories, thereby accelerating digital transformation across diverse industries.

The Green PON solution awarded "Outstanding Green Fibre Use Case"

The Green PON solution is centred on comprehensive energy-saving initiatives, encompassing green sites, O&M, terminals and recyclable materials, aiming to minimise resource waste and energy consumption while promoting sustainable development of FTTx networks. This innovative solution implements rapid and energy-efficient site deployment by using highly integrated and on-demand deployable OLTs and PON line cards as well as compact, energy-efficient and low-noise outdoor cabinets, significantly reducing customers' opex. Furthermore, the green O&M aspect of this solution enables end-to-end visual management of PON networks. This empowers customers to monitor network resource dynamics in real-time, leading to a significant reduction in O&M costs.

The Network X Awards 2024 is held by Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, to recognise achievement, innovation and excellence across the telco industry. This year, Network X is combining 5G World, BBWF (Broadband World Forum), and Telco Cloud to unite fixed and mobile markets in a single event.