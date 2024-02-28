ZTE demonstrates LinkPro WiFi 7 home gateway with world's fastest home WiFi rate at MWC24

ZTE's LinkPro WiFi 7 home gateway with the world's fastest home WiFi rate.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has recently demonstrated the performance test of the WiFi 7 home gateway to the global market at MWC Barcelona 2024. With no interference, the performance of the overall system exceeds 14Gbps, which refreshes the fastest home WiFi rate, easily supports high bandwidth and low latency of new applications such as VR/AR, 4K/8K and home edge computing, and re-upgrades home network experience, the company says.

As the first XGS-PON BE19000 three-frequency WiFi 7 ONT in the industry, the ZTE flagship WiFi 7 home gateway LinkPro ZXHN F8748Q in the test supports the independent eight-core NPU and 20Gbps hardware forwarding. With 12 built-in spatial streams, the F8748Q introduces multiple key technologies such as 4096-QAM, 320MHz bandwidth and MLO, and deeply integrates software and hardware through in-depth joint collaboration with mainstream chipmakers, so the overall system speed exceeds 14Gbps in the test, bringing users the ultimate home wireless experience.

With a deep technical accumulation in the WiFi field, ZTE actively participates in and promotes the formulation of WiFi standards and the product development process. In terms of standards, ZTE submitted more than 370 standard proposals to the WiFi standard working group, worked as the chair of the WiFi 6 PHY working group, and made important contributions to key features such as WiFi 7 MLO and low latency. ZTE is now fully taking part in WiFi 8 standard work, increasing investment in WLAN reliability and boosting technological innovations. In terms of products, ZTE has always been committed to product innovations, and has launched the world's first 50G PON + WiFi 7 ONT prototype, the industry's first XGS-PON WiFi 7 ONT, the industry's first WiFi 7 FTTR product, and the industry's only WiFi7 FTTR solution that supports all-home triple-play.

ZTE is providing new WiFi 7 CPE products for customers across Spain, Italy, Turkey and Japan. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to work with global operators to innovate home networks and services to bring users faster and smarter home networking experiences.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html.