ZTE earns GlobalData's highest rating for IP core, edge routers, ranking number one in comprehensive assessment

ZTE routers rank number one – GlobalData 'leader' rating.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has earned another top recognition in the inaugural "IP Core and Edge Router Competitive Landscape Assessment" released by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics firm.

Demonstrating outstanding technical strength and market performance, ZTE's high-end ZXR10 T8000, ZXR10 M6000-SE, ZXR10 M6000-S and ZXCTN 9000-E series products received the highest "leader" rating, ranking first in the overall evaluation among participating vendors. This accolade highlights ZTE's continuous innovation and industry leadership in the IP core and edge router market.

As an important wind vanguard of the global telecoms and digital industries, the GlobalData report is the industry's first combined systematic assessment of IP core and edge routers. ZTE ranked first in the three key evaluation dimensions of "Network & Service Management", "Resiliency", and "System Configuration & Performance". It also performed well in the remaining four dimensions, ultimately securing the highest score. This recognition highlights ZTE's long-term adherence to the R&D investment and customer requirement-oriented strategy. At present, ZTE's high-end routers have been widely used in many countries and regions around the world, supporting operators and enterprises in building efficient and stable digital infrastructure.

ZTE has been committed to expanding the boundaries of communications technologies. Its high-end routers not only meet the current requirements for ultra-large-scale data transport, but also integrate cutting-edge innovations such as AI, automatic operation and maintenance, and ultra-high-speed IP transport, helping customers achieve intelligent network upgrade. In the future, ZTE will continuously deepen technology R&D and work with global partners to jointly promote the construction of a more efficient and greener digital ecosystem.