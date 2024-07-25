ZTE included in FTSE4Good Index Series for ninth consecutive year

ZTE was internationally recognised for its efforts in green innovation, social contribution and corporate governance.

ZTE will lead the way in digital innovation to ensure the benefits of innovations reach all industries, contributing new momentum to sustainable development.

ZTE aims to achieve harmony among ESG and stakeholders.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, recently has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series, highlighting international recognition for its efforts in green innovation, social contribution and corporate governance. This marks the ninth consecutive year that ZTE has been included in this prestigious index series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Adhering to sustainable development around the world, ZTE aims to achieve harmony among ESG and stakeholders, actively contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In terms of environmental protection, ZTE deeply practices the concept of green development to shape an eco-friendly ecosystem through four dimensions: green operations, green supply chain, green digital infrastructure and green empowerment. In April this year, ZTE's science-based targets, achieving greenhouse gas emissions reduction in line with the 1.5°C temperature rise limitation pathway and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and listed on the SBTi's target dashboard. This marks ZTE as the first large-scale ICT technology company in China to receive official approval for both near-term and long-term GHG emission reduction targets and to make the CDP A List for leading climate action.

Regarding social contribution, ZTE embraces Tech for Good to bridge global digital divide and is committed to supporting the construction of industrial upgrades, digital villages, emergency communications and safe mining operations through digital innovation. As a global enterprise, ZTE has been engaging in building high-performance "superb networks" across over 100 countries and regions, facilitating the bridging of global digital divide. ZTE pledged to construct ICT infrastructure annually for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by 2025, and to dedicate 50 000 hours of ICT lectures globally for the benefits of local workforces in need. Additionally, the company actively fulfils its corporate social responsibility by engaging in over 200 public welfare initiatives worldwide, including educational support, medical aid and care for vulnerable groups, serving more than 100 000 people in total.

As for corporate governance, ZTE places significant emphasis on internal controls, compliance, social credibility and business continuity management (BCM). The company continually enhances its corporate governance system, standardises operations and ensures continuous and robust business performance. ZTE aims to build a highly resilient organisation, conducting 214 joint business continuity plan (BCP) drills in high-risk fields, successfully passing the re-certification audit of the company's anti-bribery management system and maintaining the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification that covers 38 countries worldwide in 2023.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), ZTE has been widely recognised for its achievements in sustainable development and ESG. Recently, ZTE was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) and was awarded the title of "Industry Mover". Additionally, ZTE has been listed in the Fortune China ESG Impact List for three consecutive years in 2024.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to uphold its ecological positioning as a driver of digital economy, integrating ESG into all aspects of its operations and fulfilling its social responsibilities as a leading tech company for a better digital future.

Click to learn more about ZTE's sustainable development: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/sustainability.html