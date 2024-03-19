ZTE launches FTTR-B series to accelerate digital transformation of SMEs

ZTE launches FTTR-B series products.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has unveiled its Fibre To The Room for Business (FTTR-B) series of products at FTTH Conference 2024. This release includes groundbreaking innovations such as the world's first enterprise-level FTTR-B main Optical Network Terminal (ONT) powered by an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), the industry's first FTTR room ONT with integrated set-top box (STB) functionality, and ceiling-mounted access points (APs) catering to diverse installation scenarios, boasting ease of installation.

The FTTR-B series is designed to help operators flexibly develop small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) applications for different scenarios and to accelerate the development of all-optical enterprises.

The FTTR-B main ONT, equipped with an ASIC chip, features high performance and low power consumption

To accelerate the maturation of the FTTR industry chain and promote the development of all-optical enterprises, ZTE has pioneered the introduction of an enterprise-level FTTR-B main ONT based on an ASIC chip. By leveraging an energy-efficient ASIC instead of a power-intensive field programmable gate array (FPGA) chip, the main ONT achieves a 70% reduction in power consumption while delivering exceptional performance. Moreover, it reduces the quiet window by 90% and shrinks uplink time division multiplexing (TDM) latency by 75%. With its combo uplink access capability, the device empowers enterprises to upgrade their all-optical networks to 10G broadband without any modifications to their existing infrastructure. Furthermore, the enterprise-level security protection of the device ensures peace of mind for enterprises and streamlines management for operators.

With integrated service transport, only one terminal is needed per room

ZTE's industry-first FTTR room ONT with STB functionality streamlines video service delivery in venues such as hotels or apartment rooms or wards, requiring only a single device. By integrating STB functions into the room ONT, the device not only saves 30% space, but also resolves issues associated with standalone STBs, such as messy cabling and poor WiFi signal. Other notable features of the device include minimal cabling requirements and enhanced energy efficiency.

An innovative installation bracket design and smart antenna technology ensure premium experiences in multiple scenarios

To address the difficulty of installing ceiling-mounted APs, ZTE designed and patented an installation bracket that supports four installation modes – pole, ceiling, wall and box mount – in seven scenarios. By combining the installation bracket and ZTE's innovative smart antenna technology, the new ceiling-mounted APs provide the optimal WiFi coverage solution for different installation scenarios. Moreover, the APs have Bluetooth and Zigbee technologies built-in to help enterprises digitally transform their internet of things (IOT) networks.

ZTE's FTTR-B series of new products features six major upgrades: an enterprise-level protection upgrade, a core-chip performance upgrade, a service integration upgrade, a seamless roaming upgrade, a flexible coverage upgrade and a compatible installation upgrade. Thanks to these upgrades, users can enjoy a smooth digital working experience, while operators can perform fibre-deep modernisation of enterprise networks to tap the blue-ocean market of SMEs.

FTTR is leading the second "fibre transformation revolution", part of which is the transition from fibre-to-the-enterprise installation to fibre-in-the-enterprise deployment. Committed to developing more products and solutions that suit diverse FTTR-B scenarios, ZTE will work with operators and industry partners across the globe to usher in an era of all-optical digital enterprises.