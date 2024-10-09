LinkPro series WiFi 7 routers support NP micro-engine and WiFi speed acceleration, fully meeting operators' access requirements and delivering a stable, efficient wireless network experience with ultra-gigabit bandwidth.

4K Fiber Combo STB features an all-in-one design that combines an ONT and IP set-top box, enabling the integration of diverse value-added services. It offers easy deployment, zero capex and high sharing potential.

ZTE launches home network product portfolio at Network X 2024.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has unveiled a new home network product portfolio. This includes high-performance LinkPro series WiFi 7 routers, a 4K Fiber Combo STB that integrates optical networking and entertainment, and the integrated AI platform ZENIC ONE, which supports multi-device management. This comprehensive solution addresses operators' needs for networking, video and AI cloud management in the smart home sector, enhancing market competitiveness while fostering synergy among the products.

The home network product portfolio integrates "network + experience + management", serving as the foundation for home networking and a gateway to the smart home, facilitating the development of a robust smart home ecosystem. The LinkPro series WiFi 7 routers leverage NP micro-engine technology and WiFi speed acceleration to fully meet operators' access requirements, providing a stable and efficient wireless network experience with ultra-gigabit bandwidth.

The 4K Fiber Combo STB enables the rapid introduction of premium content, reducing time to market by 50%. It offers value-added services, including 300+ cloud games, 500+ FAST channels, and targeted ads for operators and ISPs through an asset-light, fully managed business model. Additionally, the ZENIC ONE platform features full life cycle management capabilities, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency while boosting profitability through precise marketing and value-added services.

As a leader in the broadband field, ZTE continually enhances its foundational capabilities and drives technological innovation to deliver superior products and services to global customers. ZTE's home terminal products are now deployed in over 100 countries, partnering with more than 200 operators worldwide. According to a report by Dell'Oro Group, as of Q2 2024, ZTE's PON ONT shipment market share has reached 42%. In GlobalData ratings, ZTE has received the highest "leader" rating for four consecutive years, establishing itself as one of the leaders in the industry.