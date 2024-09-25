ZTE launches industry-leading 440M ultra-broadband AAU at ICTWEEK-2024

ZTE's global launch of 440M ultra-broadband AAU at ICTWEEK-2024.

ZTE held a global launch of the industry-leading dual-band 440M ultra-broadband AAU A9652D at ICTWEEK-2024, in Uzbekistan.

With a highly integrated design and advanced chips, the AAU A9652D supports two bands in one unit, allowing operators to share two spectrums on N78, optimising equipment quantity, tower load, installation space and energy consumption onsite.

ZTE showcased 5G products and solutions, as well as new offerings for broadband networks, data centres and energy solutions.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK/000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has launched the industry-leading dual-band 440M ultra-broadband AAU at ICTWEEK-2024. Featuring a highly integrated design and advanced chips, the AAU A9652D supports two bands in one unit, enabling operators to share two spectrums on N78. This optimises equipment quantity, tower load, installation space, and energy consumption at the site.

The latest generation of 5G mobile network technologies is now widespread globally and highly developed in China. In 2022, ZTE served as one of the 5G technical solution providers at the SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Samarkand. To ensure excellent communication quality for participants and guests of the SCO Summit, ZTE deployed 5G base stations and its QCell solution. Uzbekistan has since continued its 5G network expansion, with the country placing significant emphasis on the large-scale implementation of fifth-generation communications. According to GSMA forecasts, 5G in Uzbekistan is set to enter a period of rapid growth starting this year, positioning the country as the fastest-growing in the CIS region for 5G network development. By 2029, the number of 5G connections in Uzbekistan is expected to surpass 4G connections.

Chao Xiong, General Manager of RAN Marketing at ZTE, speaking at the global launch of ZTEs ultra-wide band AAU.

The deployment of 5G networks will present new challenges for operators. For instance, for the spectrum of Ucell, one of Uzbekistan's leading operators, the traditional single-band solution requires six new modules to deploy TDD 2.6G and TDD 3.5G. This increase in modules results in greater tower load, more space needed for equipment installation, higher power consumption at the site and more complex operation and maintenance processes.

To address these challenges, ZTE has developed the innovative dual-band AAU A9652D. It features a highly integrated design and industry-leading chips, enabling dual-band co-existence. The AAU's capacity reaches 440M and it supports both 4G and 5G, aligning with operators' current strategies. Compared to traditional single-band 5G solutions, ZTE's dual-band AAU reduces the number of modules by 50%, tower load by 34%, installation space by 31% and power consumption by 23%.

Speaking at the global launch of ZTE's ultra-wide band AAU, Chao Xiong, General Manager of RAN Marketing at ZTE, said: "The introduction of the A9652D dual-band AAU is yet another clear example of how the latest products and technologies help operators enhance communication quality and user experience for their customers, while significantly optimising operating costs and boosting operators' confidence in the potential of 5G networks."

ZTE's dual-band 440M ultra-broadband AAU A9652D.

The global launch of the 440M ultra-broadband AAU took place during the company's participation in the ICT WEEK-2024 exhibition. At its booth, ZTE showcased 5G products and solutions, as well as new offerings for broadband networks, data centres and energy solutions.

In Uzbekistan, ZTE collaborates closely with major operators and enterprises and actively participates in the implementation of the "Digital Uzbekistan 2030" programme.