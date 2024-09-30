ZTE launches next-gen FTTR products, ushering in new era of smart homes

ZTE has introduced a new generation of AI FTTR all-optical series products that enhance performance in four key areas: connectivity, storage, computing power and ubiquitous screens, thereby providing a robust all-optical support platform for smart homes.

The launch of the next-gen FTTR series products marks ZTE's deep exploration in the smart home field and a comprehensive enhancement of smart home value, bringing users an intelligent living experience and opening a new chapter in digital family life.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has hosted the "Illuminating the Future, Intelligent Living" All-Optical Home Development Summit Forum. This event aimed to promote the commercial success and ecological prosperity of FTTR (fibre to the room) technology, attracting numerous operators and industry partners to share insights and achievements in the development of all-optical smart homes.



Next-gen FTTR series products.

Dong Weijie, Vice-President at ZTE, formally introduced the industry's first AI-enabled screen FTTR series products. By July 2024, the broadband user penetration rate in China had exceeded 120%, with the number of users enjoying gigabit speeds and above reaching 190 million. This year, the market for FTTR tenders in China is expected to reach 25 million units, and this figure is projected to surpass 100 million by 2027. Outside of China, global markets are currently in the incubation phase, with over 350 000 users by 2026. Since the launch of its first-generation FTTR products in 2020, ZTE has kept pace with market trends, releasing a new innovative product each year, with the screen-equipped FTTR of 2023 garnering significant attention.

With the proliferation of AI technology, home networks are rapidly entering the intelligent era. Applications such as ultra-high-definition video experiences, efficient home storage solutions and smart home monitoring are becoming mainstream. The new generation of AI FTTR all-optical series products has emerged at this timely moment, adhering to the concept of "all-optical network as foundation, computing as core capability, screen as medium", aiming to enhance performance in four key areas: connectivity, storage, computing power and ubiquitous screens, thereby providing a robust all-optical support platform for smart homes.

In terms of connectivity, the products utilise a symmetric 2.5G optical network and WiFi 7 technology to achieve 3 000Mbps throughout the entire home, meeting future business development needs. With an industry-first six-antenna high-power layout and advanced smart antenna algorithms, WiFi signal coverage is extended by 20%. The D-WLAN architecture enables seamless collaboration among multiple access points (APs), creating a unified and efficient network throughout the home, with business latency as low as 10ms. Even in interference-prone environments, AP throughput can increase by 10%, ensuring smooth network performance. The addition of WiFi sensing technology transitions from "visual" monitoring to "invisible" monitoring, providing high-precision care for private areas of the home.

In terms of storage, it introduces a distributed NAS design, allowing both main ONT and edge ONTs to be equipped with NAS, offering SSD storage specifications of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. The distributed architecture supports a one-to-four storage configuration, allowing for a maximum capacity of 10TB to meet family data storage requirements. Additionally, it supports local automatic uploads and cloud collaboration backup to ensure data security.

Regarding computing power, the devices are equipped with high-performance AI chips, enabling intelligent home services. It supports accurate recognition and classification of people, objects, scenes and other multi-dimensional information, providing various search methods such as image-based, text-based, voice-based and OCR searches to quickly locate desired content. Leveraging edge-side family big data model, it intelligently answers questions across various domains such as education, daily living, health and travel, serving as a smart assistant in the home.

For central screen, it integrates AI voice control, central screen displays and app control, allowing users to preset multiple scene modes for one-touch control of smart appliances such as air conditioners, lamps, cameras and sockets. Voice commands can easily control the central screen to perform actions like turning off lights or closing curtains, completely freeing users' hands. The central screen can also function as a digital photo album, displaying family photos in real-time, ensuring cherished memories are always visible.

Notably, the design of the next-gen FTTR products is inspired by natural landscapes and classic Chinese poetry, offering three colour options and silk-screen patterns, all reflecting classical Chinese romantic aesthetics, making it a beautiful addition to home decor and showcasing a high-quality lifestyle.

The launch of the next-gen FTTR series products marks ZTE's deep exploration in the smart home field and a comprehensive enhancement of smart home value, bringing users an intelligent living experience and opening a new chapter in digital family life.

Moving forward, ZTE will collaborate with partners to strengthen core capabilities, drive comprehensive upgrades in quality, technology and ecology, and jointly build an intelligent home industry ecosystem, stepping into a new digital era.