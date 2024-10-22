ZTE launches WiFi 7 ONT with integrated smart screen

ZTE unveils WiFi 7 ONT.

The ONT adopts the latest WiFi 7 technology, featuring fast speed, low latency, high network efficiency and strong anti-interference capabilities.

It is innovatively integrated with a dedicated two-inch smart screen, which presents the home information completely to each family member for the first time.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has unveiled a new WiFi 7 ONT integrated with a small smart screen. This product enriches the application scenarios of home networks and enhances the experience of VR, XR, real-time conferencing and gaming services, meeting the diverse needs of users and providing the foundation for smart home construction.



The product adopts the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, featuring fast speed, low latency, high network efficiency and strong anti-interference capabilities. Additionally, it innovatively integrates a dedicated two-inch smart screen, which presents home information comprehensively to each family member for the first time. With a shared screen and open entry, the product significantly improves user experience and engagement. For instance, it can deliver dynamic marketing information, fault alerts, platform updates and home network status, transforming "good networks" into "easy-to-use networks" at home. This device serves as the foundation for home networks and the gateway to smart homes, supporting the development of the smart home ecosystem.

As a leader in the broadband field, ZTE has been continually enhancing its foundational capabilities and drives technological innovation to deliver superior products and services to global customers. ZTE's home terminal products have been deployed in over 100 countries, serving more than 200 operators worldwide. ZTE maintains number one ranking in global PON CPE shipments. According to a report by Dell'Oro Group, as of Q2 2024, ZTE's PON ONT market share has reached 42%. In GlobalData's FTTP report ratings, ZTE has received the highest rating of "leader" for four consecutive years, establishing itself as one of the leaders in the industry.