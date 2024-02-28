ZTE Mobile Devices unveils its global brand vision: 'Better for All', new products line-up at MWC 2024

ZTE Booth at MWC24.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has recently unveiled its global brand vision "Better for All" for mobile devices and Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0 at Mobile World Congress 2024. Meanwhile, ZTE launched a bunch of innovative products and technologies, including the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D II, 5G FWA products with new AI concepts, ZTE's first flip smartphone, nubia Flip 5G and a variety of new smartphones featuring photography, music and gaming. nubia Z60 Ultra, RedMagic 9 Pro series and the world's leading FWA and MBB series were also presented at the event.

Ni Fei, Senior Vice-President at ZTE and President of ZTE Mobile Devices delivered a speech at the launch event.

Ni Fei, Senior Vice-President at ZTE and President of ZTE Mobile Devices, stated: "In recent years, with the explosive growth of AI and the accelerating global adoption of 5G, technology has profoundly transformed people's lifestyles. "Better for All", the global vision of ZTE Mobile Devices, emphasises not only the implementation of cutting-edge innovation and the integration of terminal ecosystems, but also our commitment to 'tech for good', aiming to deliver products and services with better design, better experience and better quality for global consumers so that everyone can enjoy a better lifestyle."

Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0: Diverse innovative devices unveiled

The advancement of AI has ushered in significant opportunities for innovation of terminal interconnection. In line with this, ZTE launched its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0, centred on multi-terminal intelligent interconnection and ecological extension. It integrates a unified AI platform for all services, combining large-scale AI model, big data and 3D technology, providing full-scenario connectivity, multi-dimensional perception and multi-end integrated computing, covering scenarios of sports and health, audio and visual entertainment, business and travel, home and education, and intelligent driving. Currently, ZTE is fully deploying innovations across various fronts, including multi-screen collaboration, AI eyewear-free 3D, AI Voice Chat, AI Creation, AI Photography Master and AI Performance Engine, aiming to rebuild users' lifestyles and provide empowering and innovative experiences.

nubia Pad 3D II, the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet.

In the field of innovative products, ZTE introduced nubia Pad 3D II, the world's first 5G+AI eyewear-free 3D tablet. It is equipped with Neovision 3D Anytime technology, supporting system-level real-time free conversion from 2D to 3D, enabling users to experience 3D visual effects anytime and anywhere with just a click. Compared to its previous generation, this model supports 5G communication and offers a more natural and clearer eyewear-free 3D display effect, with an 80% increase in 3D resolution and a 100% boost in 3D brightness. It also features new functionalities such as 3D multi-screen collaboration, 3D projection, real-time 3D preview and 3D photography.

China Mobile engaged in the joint launch of the nubia Pad 3D II at the event. Cui Fang, Expert from China Mobile, stated: "In the future, China Mobile will continue collaborating with ZTE to explore the potential applications of eyewear-free 3D technology and the terminal products equipped with it, and to connect the virtual world with the real world, aiming to deliver more surprises and convenience to users. Our close co-operation will drive technological breakthroughs and foster industry development, paving the way for a brighter future in the industry."

ZTE's 5G FWA and MBB products line-up.

For mobile internet products, ZTE's 5G FWA and MBB products have dominated the global market share for three consecutive years, maintaining the top position worldwide in 2023. At the event, the world's first AI 5G indoor FWA ZTE G5 Ultra made its debut. Leveraging underlying device behaviour and network application analysis, it applies multidimensional AI network algorithm to control network strategies across different scenarios, significantly enhancing bandwidth utilisation and network performance. Furthermore, the 5th generation of 5G outdoor FWA ZTE G5F, a 5G Advanced-ready FWA, supports the Sub6G and mmW carrier aggregation and dual connectivity, with the peak data rate up to 10Gbps, offering users an unprecedented ultra-high speed network experience. In the domain of automotive ecosystem, the ZTE RCU product Y2002 integrating 5G, V2X and MEC, is equipped with communication and computing capabilities and connecting sensing devices. It can intelligently recognise people and vehicles on the road to release warnings in advance, thanks to its 100TOPS AI processing, thereby empowering driving assistance and intelligent traffic.

"Better for All" promoting tech for good; nubia to expand its global market presence

Based on the "Better for All" brand vision, ZTE Mobile Devices not only explores cutting-edge technologies but also focuses on the commitment of tech for good, offering user-friendly products to meet diverse consumer needs. Additionally, ZTE launched its first flip smartphone nubia Flip 5G, along with nubia Focus 5G series focusing on photography, nubia Music, emphasising music, and nubia Neo 2, catering to gaming experiences for all.

ZTE unveiled its brand vision Better for All.

nubia Flip 5G is designed as the first flip smartphone for young people, featuring a 6.9-inch 120Hz ultra-clear flexible inner screen and a multifunctional high-definition outer screen. This allows quick access to multiple application scenarios without unfolding the phone. The device adopts a high-strength alloy steel hinge, boasting a compact appearance but strong functionalities. The starting price is 599 USD. nubia Focus 5G series is equipped with a flagship-level 108MP dual-camera system powered by Neovision photography system to provide users with a professional photography experience, with the price starting from 199USD. nubia Music series adopts dual 3.5mm headphone jacks. The AI extreme volume algorithm and its high-quality large speakers enable the phone volume to be 600% louder than average models. Its price starts from 149USD. nubia Neo 2 5G features a dual gaming touch shoulder button design, significantly enhancing the gaming control experience, with the price starting from 199USD. (All retail prices mentioned above may vary in different markets upon specific specifications.)

nubia Flip 5G, the flip smartphone designed for young people.

Significantly, nubia is set to comprehensively expand its global market presence. Starting from March 2024, the brand will launch new products in multiple markets, including Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, providing global consumers with differentiated experiences to meet their diverse needs and expectations.

Adhering to its global vision "Better for All", ZTE Mobile Devices will continuously drive innovation, creating a seamless, full-scenario connecting digital lifestyle, to ensure everyone benefits from the development of technologies.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html.