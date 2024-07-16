ZTE, Multimedia University launch six-month programme: Navigating the digital frontier for smart government

This collaboration between ZTE and MMU aims to foster innovation and excellence in digital education, bridging academic expertise with industry insights.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, in partnership with Multimedia University (MMU), is excited to announce the launch of a programme called: "Navigating the digital frontier for smart government", an upskilling programme designed with specialised industry attachments to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge crucial for navigating the digital age. These participants are under the sponsorship of the Public Service Department of Malaysia.

The programme spans two phases. The first phase includes a rigorous one-month preparation session at MMU, featuring intensive coursework and practical exercises focused on AI, digital transformation and cyber security. This phase will establish a solid foundation in digital technologies and their applications in governance.

Following this preparatory phase, participants will embark on a transformative five-month industry attachment in China, facilitated by ZTE and MMU Subject Matter Experts. This segment includes workshops, case studies and field visits, emphasising cutting-edge digital innovations such as AI, smart city initiatives and cyber security.

Prof Dato' Dr Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, President of Multimedia University, said: "MMU is honoured to collaborate on this programme, aligning with the prime minister's vision to invest in local talent development for specialised overseas courses instead of spending billions of ringgits allocated to consultant agencies. This initiative offers invaluable hands-on experience and knowledge-sharing opportunities with leading technology firms in China."

Ge Yuqiao, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "Partnering with MMU to deliver this transformative programme underscores our commitment to capacity building and long-term engagement with Malaysia. We believe this initiative will cultivate digital leaders capable of leveraging technology for the public sector's benefit."

This collaboration between ZTE and MMU aims to foster innovation and excellence in digital education, bridging academic expertise with industry insights to cultivate leaders proficient in harnessing digital technologies for Malaysia's public sector. The programme started in May 2024 and is targeted to end in November 2024.