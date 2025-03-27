ZTE, Netaş, Turkcell strengthen collaboration with server innovations and localisation efforts

Best Telco Cloud Platform Innovation Award Ceremony at MWC Barcelona 2025.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, in partnership with Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) and Netaş (BIST: NETAS), announced today the next phase of their strategic collaboration, focusing on integrating next-generation technologies, enhancing server capabilities and further boosting localisation efforts to support Turkcell's growing network demands.

Netaş integrates new-generation processors into Turkcell's Telco Cloud infrastructure, boosting network performance, energy efficiency and scalability. This upgrade enhances flexibility and reduces vendor dependency, aligning with Turkcell's digital transformation goals.

The deployment of high-performance SmartNICs ensures fast data transmission and ultra-low latency required for 5G, critical IOT and AI-driven applications. The successful demonstration of 900Gbps throughput in a 2U rack unit highlights the efficiency and scalability of this solution.

Netaş introduces advanced server management capabilities, featuring precise thermal monitoring for 100G optical transceivers and smart fan power control, addressing local heat zone challenges between server components and achieving 10% energy savings with enhanced performance.

Group photo featuring teams from ZTE, Netaş and Turkcell at MWC Barcelona 2025.

The newly introduced 1U compact server configuration is designed for Turkcell's future edge computing applications, including real-time analytics, content delivery and IOT gateways, with the goal of enhancing service offerings, improving customer experiences and maintaining a competitive edge in the telecommunications market.

Netaş has doubled its production capacity at the Istanbul facility, aligning with Turkcell's strategy to prioritise local production. By focusing on local manufacturing and minimising global supply chain dependencies, Netaş ensures faster deployment of infrastructure for Turkcell. This effort supports Türkiye's vision of technological sovereignty, with locally sourced components driving innovation and strengthening the nation's tech leadership.

"Over the past years, ZTE has heavily invested in server technology to develop high-performance, energy-efficient and reliable products. Our innovations support critical digital infrastructure – from 5G networks and general computing to artificial intelligence – ensuring our servers meet the dynamic demands of today's digital landscape," said Wang Xiyu, Chief Technology Officer at ZTE. "Türkiye is a key market that rapidly embraces innovative technologies. ZTE's investment in Netaş is especially valuable, as it leverages Netaş's deep telecommunications expertise across the region."

"Our partnership with Netaş has been instrumental in driving Turkcell's digital transformation journey," said Prof Dr V Çağrı Güngör, Chief Technology Officer at Turkcell. "The integration of next-generation CPUs, advanced NICs and innovative server features ensures that our network remains robust, scalable and future-ready. We are also proud to support localisation efforts, which align with our vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced Türkiye."

"At Netaş, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge server solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Bülent Elönü, General Manager of the Netaş Telecom Business Unit at Netaş. "Our collaboration with Turkcell is a testament to the power of innovation and localisation. By expanding our production capacity and integrating advanced technologies, we are not only supporting Turkcell's growth but also contributing to Türkiye's technological independence."