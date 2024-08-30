ZTE, Orange Liberia team up to complete rural network deployment in Liberia

Orange Liberia and ZTE successfully deployed 128 communication sites across rural Liberia.

The project significantly enhances coverage in rural Liberia, supporting economic and social development.

One of the communication sites deployed by Orange and ZTE.

Orange Liberia, in collaboration with its strategic partner ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has announced the successful completion of a project to build new communication sites, called RuralPilot EcoSites, across the country, significantly enhancing network coverage in rural areas.

The project, encompassing 128 communication sites, was completed in just three months. These sites employ low-power-consumption, wide-coverage wireless base station equipment supporting the 800MHz and 900MHz bands.

The network offers 2G voice services for users in remote areas and supports 4G data services. Each site integrates solar energy and smart lithium batteries, enhanced with PowerPilot AI energy-saving software, to achieve energy-efficient network construction. Additionally, transmission challenges are flexibly addressed through the adaptable use of microwave, satellite and 4G relay technology.

This new infrastructure marks a significant improvement in communication services for Liberia's rural regions, providing high-quality network access to previously underserved areas. Over 580 000 subscribers in rural areas will benefit from enhanced digital, financial and energy inclusion.

Jean Marius Yao, CEO of Orange Liberia, stated: "This project demonstrates our commitment to providing better communication services to the people of Liberia. We will continue to work with partners like ZTE to advance Liberia's telecommunications sector.

"The newly built communication sites will provide strong support for the economic and social development of Liberia's rural areas. Orange Liberia remains dedicated to offering convenient and high-quality communication services to its customers."

Zhang Guanzhen, CEO of ZTE Orange MEA Account, expressed honour in their collaboration on this project. "This project marks the first implementation of our rural network solution with the Orange Group, representing a significant breakthrough in our collaboration," added Guanzhen. "Despite facing challenging conditions, including underdeveloped infrastructure and harsh climates, the delivery teams from both companies overcame numerous unforeseen obstacles to ensure the project's successful completion. This accomplishment stands as a key strategic milestone in the ongoing co-operation between Orange Group and ZTE Corporation."

The new rural network infrastructure promises to bolster Liberia's rural communities, facilitating enhanced economic and social integration. Orange Liberia and ZTE are committed to advancing the telecommunications landscape in Liberia further.