ZTE reinforces commitment to green digital future with 'One Tree, One Future' programme

ZTE reinforces commitment to a green digital future.

ZTE and Lindungi Hutan launched the "One Tree, One Future" programme, planting 500 mangrove trees in the PIK Mangrove Ecotourism Area, Jakarta.

The initiative is projected to absorb the equivalent of 4 000kg of CO₂e, providing a real and measurable contribution to climate change mitigation.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a leading global provider of integrated ICT solutions, today reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship by launching the "One Tree, One Future" programme. In collaboration with Lindungi Hutan, ZTE successfully planted 500 mangrove trees at the Mangrove Ecotourism Area in Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK), Jakarta.

The "One Tree, One Future" programme underscores ZTE's unwavering dedication to a sustainable future, directly supporting the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly efforts to protect ecosystems, mitigate climate change and empower local communities. This initiative aligns with ZTE's net-zero vision and the "Green Digital Path" strategy, fostering internal growth while also empowering industries to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. More detailed information on the company's sustainability strategies and achievements can be found in the ZTE Corporation Sustainability Report 2024.

"This programme is a tangible manifestation of ZTE's commitment to protecting the earth and building a sustainable future. Through collaboration with local communities and ecotourism managers, we hope each tree planted will become a symbol of hope and prosperity for the surrounding community. ZTE will continue to pursue initiatives that bring positive impact and align with the principles of sustainability and social responsibility," said Richard Liang, President Director of ZTE Indonesia.

The planting of Rhizophora mangroves took place across a dedicated area of 14 674m² in the PIK Mangrove Ecotourism Area in Jakarta, a critical site that functions both as a green open space (RTH) and as a natural barrier against seawater intrusion. The 500 mangrove trees planted are estimated to absorb the equivalent of 4 000kg of CO₂e, providing a real and measurable contribution to local climate change mitigation efforts. The collaboration between ZTE, Lindungi Hutan, ecotourism managers and local communities will ensure sustainable management and long-term monitoring of the programme.

Mangroves deliver crucial ecological and socio-economic benefits, including fortifying shorelines against erosion and seawater intrusion to protect urban coasts like PIK, revitalising habitats to support biodiversity and creating socio-economic opportunities through environmental education, family recreation and new sources of livelihood for local communities.

The "One Tree, One Future" programme is not merely a tree-planting activity, but also a symbol of hope for a greener, healthier and more sustainable future. In fact, ZTE's commitment to climate leadership is globally recognised: its near- and long-term targets under the SBTi net-zero criteria were validated, and for its exceptional climate action, the company achieved the prestigious CDP A List recognition in both 2023 and 2024. Moving forward, ZTE will build on this local success, ensuring the continuous implementation and scaling of its "Tech for Good" mission across the globe.