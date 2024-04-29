ZTE scoops 2023 Climate Leadership Award (A list)

ZTE was honored with 2023 Climate Leadership Award (A list) at the event.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, today announced it was honored with 2023 Climate Leadership Award (A list) at "Embracing International Disclosure Standards and Amplify the Voice of Chinese Companies - CDP China 2023 Annual Report Release and Award Ceremony."

This recognition comes as ZTE's case study, "Target-Driven, Layered Decoding: Pathways and Actions to Achieve Climate Goals" was featured in 2023 CDP China Corporates Disclosure Report. The event further acknowledged ZTE's outstanding contributions to climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

Summer Chen, Vice-President and General Manager of Branding and PR Strategies at ZTE, was invited to deliver a speech as the representative of award-wining companies and participate in Shanghai Climate Week "Actions Beyond Climate Disclosure" Initiative Launch.

She shared the company's actions and leadership in promoting green innovations during her speech titled "Shaping Digital Innovation for a Shared Sustainable Future." She stated: "Green and sustainable development is a global consensus, with digital intelligence playing a pivotal role. In line with this trend, ZTE has dedicated itself to green and low-carbon innovations, and received an A rating for its leading climate action in CDP Climate Change 2023 Questionnaire, an honor achieved by only 2% of global participants."

Summer Chen emphasised ZTE's commitment to green development, leveraging technological innovation to shape an eco-friendly ecosystem. This commitment is underpinned by four dimensions: green operations, green supply chain, green digital infrastructure and green empowerment, contributing to achieve carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals.

ZTE focuses on energy conservation and carbon reduction within its business operations, while empowering industries to foster new quality productive forces, aiming to set a global benchmark as a green, sustainable and low-carbon tech company.

In green operations, ZTE achieved a 9.7% YoY decrease of absolute GHG emissions (scope 1&2&3) throughout the value chain, a 14.58% YoY decrease in the physical intensity of GHG emissions during the use and maintenance phases of the company's sold telecom products, and over 700% YoY growth of PV power generation installed capacity in 2023.

In terms of green supply chain, the company has completed carbon reduction audit for more than 150 suppliers, and achieved a 3.26% reduction in carbon emissions intensity through its green logistics efforts. Moreover, ZTE was rewarded "National Level Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" and ZTE Heyuan Base was recognised as a "National Green Factory" by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in 2023.

For green digital infrastructure, ZTE currently holds over 650 green patents, has conducted carbon footprint assessments for 101 products, encompassing all product categories. The company has helped global operators save 10 billion kilowatt-hours in electricity consumption annually.

In the area of green empowerment, the company has collaborated with over 1 000 top industry partners across 15 sectors, including steel, metallurgy, electronics manufacturing, ports, rail transit, mining and electricity to launch extensive 5G+ innovative green initiatives, creating over 100 application scenarios.

Notably, ZTE's science-based targets, achieving greenhouse gas emissions reduction in line with the 1.5°C temperature rise limitation pathway and ultimately reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, have recently been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and listed on the SBTi's target dashboard.

ZTE has become the first large-scale ICT tech company in China to receive official approval for both the near-term and long-term GHG emission reduction targets and secure a place on the CDP A List, showcasing a pivotal achievement in its active response to global climate challenges.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) and the COP28 Green Digital Action, ZTE will continue to actively fulfill its position as a "Driver of Digital Economy."

ZTE aims for net-zero emissions and strives to establish itself as a benchmark low-carbon tech company. Concurrently, it remains committed to empowering industries through technological innovation, collaborating with partners to jointly shape a green and sustainable future.