ZTE set to bring brilliant 5G-A highlights to MWC 2024, unfolding the intelligent future

0 bit 0 watt with industry-first hibernation

The industry’s first hibernation technology has been deployed at scale across over 300 000 AAUs to reduce the power consumption of AAU to as low as five watts when there is no traffic. This technology has also been applied to RRU, helping achieve power consumption as low as three watts when there is no traffic. For small cells, hibernation enables zero watts for pRRUs when there is no traffic, and the cell can be awakened in seconds when there are any attempts of service access.