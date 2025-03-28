ZTE showcases all-optical products, solutions at FTTH Conference 2025

ZTE showcases the industry's number one full life cycle FTTx solution, indicating that the entire FTTx construction and O&M process has entered the "zero era", which has four features: zero-touch planning, zero construction threshold, zero fault blind spot and zero idle resources.

ZTE builds "one smart home, one-key control, and AI-enabled quality life", and reconstructs a new ecosystem of digital home life through the AIOT technology.

ZTE showcases cost-effective, lightweight transport network solution with compact, low-power design for optimised deployment and operations.

ZTE showcases all-optical products and solutions at FTTH Conference 2025.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has showcased the industry's number one full life cycle FTTx solution and "one smart home, one-key control, and AI-enabled quality life" solution at FTTH Conference 2025.

ZTE's full life cycle FTTx solution indicates that the entire FTTx construction and O&M process has entered the "zero era", including four features:

Zero-touch planning: Cutting-edge AI identification technologies are used for planning and design, and project survey results are output with only one click, greatly improving planning efficiency.

Zero construction threshold: The end-to-end full-stack FTTx solution allows for full-scenario coverage, laying a foundation for smooth upgrade and continuous evolution in the future. ZTE offers the industry's most comprehensive series of ODN solutions in the industry to accurately meet the diversified requirements of different markets.

Zero fault blind spot: The system provides the active early warning function for potential faults, and works with the end-to-end digital and intelligent network management and O&M to ensure network operation without fault dead spots.

Zero idle resources: The system dynamically perceives the link status and automatically updates it in a timely manner so that the ODN end-to-end resource accuracy is 100% and idle ports are activated to avoid resource waste. The precise resource management ensures zero errors in one-time deployment, without the need for revisit.

In home area, ZTE builds "one smart home, one-key control, and AI-enabled quality life", and reconstructs a new ecosystem of digital home life through the AIOT technology.

One smart home: ZTE builds a full-scenario home ecosystem. XGS-PON and WiFi 7 are integrated to offer ultra-broadband access capability and ultra-gigabit network coverage in the whole home. In the WiFi Mesh + all-optical FTTR three-dimensional network architecture, the topology structure of "one master, three slaves, N extensions" is constructed, the signal coverage is increased by 300% and the roaming handover duration is as low as 10ms. In business innovation, the 4K/8K set-top boxes (STB) are used to create smart home screens. The AI-based intelligent security components of IP cameras (IPC) are employed to build a home security butler, and the distributed NAS storage matrix is utilised to construct a home data bank.

One-click control: ZTE delivers a better home experience. The industry's only home all-terminal management platform, ZENIC ONE, supports seamless interconnection of 200+ smart devices and empowerment based on large AI models to achieve AI O&M hubs and intelligent diagnosis: the large-model-based WiFi self-optimisation system reduces complaint rate by 28%. In predictive maintenance, AI evaluation of device health promotes O&M efficiency by 74%. Facing the new experience of smart life in the future, the AI FTTR 6.0 integrates sensing, computing, storage and display, creating an entrance to a smart home. AI STBs support viewing, AI fitness, AI gaming, computing and communication, serving as a gateway for home services.

The Light PON solution supports lightweight and fast deployment. The lightweight OLT is light in weight and small in size. The outdoor design supports single-person single-site installation, greatly eliminating the dependence on large equipment rooms. The equipment room rental cost drops by 90%. Efficient and lightweight ODN breaks professional limitations, so that ordinary workers can quickly lay it out as needed and operate it easily, cutting cabling costs by 50%. Intelligent and lightweight management and O&M enables on-site device plug-and-play and zero configuration, greatly decreasing O&M load and human error risks and ensuring stable network operation.

The cost-effective and easy-to-maintain transport network solution is also showcased. Designed to help operators and ISP customers optimise network deployment and operations, this end-to-end lightweight transport network features compact, low-power and easy-to-maintain box-type products. By streamlining infrastructure and reducing operational complexity, the solution minimises space requirements and power consumption, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership while ensuring efficient, reliable and scalable network performance.

ZTE has achieved outstanding performance in fierce competition in the global communications field. ZTE ranks second in global market share of FTTx in the industry, and has carried out deep co-operation with 300+ operators across 100+ countries. ZTE takes the lead in 50G PON, and has co-operated with 50+ operators. The ODN network covers more than 30 million users worldwide, and has been successfully deployed in more than 100 turnkey projects. In 2024, the total shipment of home terminals exceeded 100 million, and PON ONT/IP STB ranked number one in market share.