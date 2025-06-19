ZTE showcases full-stack innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, co-creating era of AI for all

ZTE unveiled full-stack AI innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, showcasing advancements across AI + networks, applications and AI-powered terminals to drive industry-wide digital transformation.

Cutting-edge solutions include AI-native intelligent networks, AI applications in education, healthcare, automotive and sustainable full-stack intelligent computing with green technology breakthroughs.

The company's AI-powered terminals and ecosystem products, such as ZTE AI Home and RedMagic gaming phones, redefine smart user experiences and support its "AI for All" vision.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has unveiled a full range of frontier innovations under the theme "Catalyzing Intelligent Innovation" at MWC Shanghai 2025. These innovations span AI + networks, AI applications and AI-powered terminals.

ZTE showcases full-stack innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, co-creating an era of AI for all.

At immersive demonstrations, ZTE showcased its key advancements in AI phones and smart homes. Leveraging its underlying capabilities, the company is committed to providing full-stack solutions – from infrastructure to application ecosystems – for operators, enterprises and consumers, co-creating an era of AI for all.

AI + networks: Systemic innovations bolster intelligent network infrastructure

The AI boom has driven rising demands for technological upgrades and industrial digitalisation, unlocking new growth opportunities for operators. With systemic innovations, ZTE remains committed to comprehensively enhancing connectivity for operators and redefining network value with AI-native technologies across all domains. The company's new solutions include:

Full-scenario coverage solution: This solution incorporates advanced technologies, such as uplink three-component-carrier aggregation, and differential products including MiCell and qNCR. It delivers superior experiences and seamless coverage for both emerging business (AI-powered terminals, autonomous driving, VR, embodied AI) and scenarios with weak signals (elevators and underground parking lots).

This solution incorporates advanced technologies, such as uplink three-component-carrier aggregation, and differential products including MiCell and qNCR. It delivers superior experiences and seamless coverage for both emerging business (AI-powered terminals, autonomous driving, VR, embodied AI) and scenarios with weak signals (elevators and underground parking lots). Integrated low-altitude solution: ZTE has developed the industry's first "ISAC Foundation Model" and made comprehensive breakthroughs in "technology, ecosystem and commercial deployment" to drive the low-altitude economy development. This solution has been deployed in over 100 commercial and pilot projects.

ZTE has developed the industry's first "ISAC Foundation Model" and made comprehensive breakthroughs in "technology, ecosystem and commercial deployment" to drive the low-altitude economy development. This solution has been deployed in over 100 commercial and pilot projects. SAGIN solution: With a deep dive into 5G ATG and NTN technologies, ZTE is pushing the boundaries of wireless connectivity at high altitude and in space.

Moreover, ZTE has rolled out a full range of innovative solutions for network intelligence upgrades.

AIR RAN solution: Deeply integrating AI to fully improve energy efficiency, maintenance efficiency and user experience, driving the transition towards value creation of 5G.

Deeply integrating AI to fully improve energy efficiency, maintenance efficiency and user experience, driving the transition towards value creation of 5G. AIR Net solution: A high-level autonomous network solution that encompasses three engines to advance network operations towards "Agentic Operations".

A high-level autonomous network solution that encompasses three engines to advance network operations towards "Agentic Operations". AI-optical campus solution: Addressing network pain points in various scenarios for higher operational efficiency in cities.

Addressing network pain points in various scenarios for higher operational efficiency in cities. HI-NET solution: A high-performance and highly intelligent transport network solution enabling "terminal-edge-network-computing" synergy with multiple groundbreaking innovations, including the industry's first integrated sensing-communication-computing CPE, full-band OTNs, highest-density 800G intelligent switches and the world's leading AI-native routers.

ZTE showcases full-stack innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, co-creating an era of AI for all.

Through technological innovations in wireless and wired networks, ZTE has built an energy-efficient, wide-coverage and intelligent network infrastructure that meets current business needs and lays the groundwork for future AI-driven applications, positioning operators as first movers in digital transformation.

AI applications: Deep integration brings greater industry value

AI applications are revolutionising vertical industries at a faster pace – from technological exploration to value creation. At the booth, ZTE showcased its use cases for various sectors such as government affairs, transportation, automotive manufacturing, education and healthcare, as well as AI applications for typical scenarios like intelligent manufacturing and businesses' global compliance, demonstrating how AI truly amplifies productivity.

Notably, ZTE AiCube all-in-one machine has played a key part in such fields as education, healthcare, enterprise management and automotive design.

Education: ZTE collaborated with Zhejiang University in deploying Zhihai AI Education AiCube that offers AI general courses, specialised courses and practical training courses to accelerate the popularisation of AI education.

Healthcare: ZTE's Medical-Care AiCube deployed in top-tier hospitals enables minute-level generation of diagnostic reports with over 95% accuracy. Additionally, ZTE partnered with Shanzhen, a Chinese healthcare service provider specialised in medical examinations, to launch the AI check machine, offering efficient, precise and standardised medical report review services for medical institutions and examination centres.

Automotive design: ZTE worked with Dongfeng Motor in AI-driven automotive design, which boosts both efficiency and creativity.

ZTE Digital Nebula has been applied in key scenarios such as ports, rail transit and government affairs. The success cases include:

Smart fire and smoke detection system for the Taicang Port, significantly reducing hardware costs and false alarms through its visual intelligence platform and computer vision foundation model.

LLM and AI agent for Qingdao Metro, delivering higher operational efficiency across key urban rail systems.

Unified network management and analysis system, further increasing urban governance efficiency of Jiangning District of Nanjing City.

At the event, ZTE highlighted how AI powers sensing, interaction, cognition, decision-making and behaviour at its Nanjing Binjiang Base, effectively upgrading and redefining industrial manufacturing. Additionally, AI agents on the ECSS platform, leveraging ZTE's 30 years of global operational experience, deliver comprehensive compliance services to enterprises expanding internationally, ensuring their sustainable growth overseas.

ZTE showcases full-stack innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, co-creating an era of AI for all.

These achievements are driven by ZTE's continuous innovations in intelligent computing. Its full-stack intelligent computing solution fosters a sustainable ecosystem through openness and decoupling, and maximises resource efficiency via software-hardware synergy. On the hardware side, ZTE unveiled SuperPOD servers with next-gen architecture, Out-of-the-Box AiCube, and a full range of in-house chips, AIDC switches and full-band OTN products – enabling high-speed interconnects and holistic computing resource scheduling. On the software side, the company's innovations deliver efficient, stable training and cost-effective inference, unleashing huge computing potential. ZTE also launched Agent Factory Co-Sight to enable minute-level application development. In green computing, its prefabricated modular DC solution reduces construction time by 40%, while power and battery products deployed in 850 000 5G base stations worldwide have lowered annual carbon emissions by 6 million tons, setting a new industry benchmark for sustainable development.

AI-powered terminals: Large models redefine smart experiences

While large AI models are reshaping interactive experiences and ecosystem value, ZTE actively diversifies its product offerings for consumers and homes, forging the frontiers of industry innovation. At the exhibition booth, visitors can be immersed in: "A day with AI" with a fusion of "2D culture + gaming" experiences.

ZTE showcases full-stack innovations at MWC Shanghai 2025, co-creating an era of AI for all.

In the home terminal market, ZTE AI Home establishes a family-centric vDC and employs MoE-based AI agents to deliver personalised services for each household member. Supported by an AI network, home-based computing power, AI screens and AI companion robots, ZTE AI Home ensures a seamless and engaging experience – providing 24/7 all-around, warm-hearted care for every family member. The product highlights include:

AI FTTR: Serving as a thoughtful life assistant, it is equipped with a household knowledge base to proactively understand and optimise daily routines for every family member.

Serving as a thoughtful life assistant, it is equipped with a household knowledge base to proactively understand and optimise daily routines for every family member. AI WiFi 7: Featuring the industry's first omnidirectional antenna and smart roaming solution, it ensures high-speed and stable connectivity.

Featuring the industry's first omnidirectional antenna and smart roaming solution, it ensures high-speed and stable connectivity. Smart display: It acts like an exclusive personal trainer, leveraging precise semantic parsing technology to tailor personalised services for users.

It acts like an exclusive personal trainer, leveraging precise semantic parsing technology to tailor personalised services for users. AI flexible screen and cloud PC: Multi-screen interactions cater to diverse needs for home entertainment and mobile office, creating a new paradigm for smart homes.

Multi-screen interactions cater to diverse needs for home entertainment and mobile office, creating a new paradigm for smart homes. AI companion robot: Backed by smart emotion recognition and bionic interaction systems, the robot safeguards children's healthy growth with emotionally intelligent connections.

For consumers, ZTE's "AI for All" strategy shines with its full-scenario ecosystem products:

RedMagic product series: Dominating mobile gaming with extraordinary breakthroughs in display, battery life, performance and cooling.

Dominating mobile gaming with extraordinary breakthroughs in display, battery life, performance and cooling. Nubia series: Delivering photography excellence and meeting the young generation's needs; especially for nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer's Edition that redefines personalised flagship smartphones.

Delivering photography excellence and meeting the young generation's needs; especially for nubia Z70S Ultra Photographer's Edition that redefines personalised flagship smartphones. 5G MBB/FWA products: Maintaining market leadership.

Maintaining market leadership. Various AI phones: Launched with operators to benefit more people with technologies.

The digital and intelligent evolution is unlocking an infinite future. Ushering in a new era of AI, ZTE will anchor its strategy on "Connectivity + Computing". Collaborating with industry partners, the company is committed to driving industrial transformation and achieving computing and AI for all, thereby contributing to a smarter, more connected world.