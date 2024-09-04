ZTE strengthens environmental commitment with second 'ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest'

ZTE launches its second "ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest" project in north China's Hebei Province, which will see the planting of 9 072 trees in the region.

ZTE implemented its first "ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest" in 2023, planting 157 500 saplings in Heilongjiang.

Representatives from ZTE Foundation, China Green Carbon Foundation, and the local forestry and grassland bureaus unveiled the project.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT technology solutions, recently launched its second "ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest" project in Fengning Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to environmental protection and contributing to local ecological conservation and restoration.

This project will see the planting of 9 072 trees across 13.46 acres of barren hills in Hebei's Chengde, enhancing the region's sand-fixation capabilities and bolstering local ecological restoration efforts. The new forest includes 2 129 saplings donated by ZTE employees through various voluntary initiatives.

Situated at the southern edge of the Hunshandake Sandland, Fengning Manchu Autonomous County was once a major source of sandstorms. Over the past two decades, comprehensive ecological protection and restoration initiatives have transformed its landscape from arid sand dunes to lush greenery. However, the region's ecosystem remains fragile and requires further enhancement to withstand sandstorm encroachments.

The second ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest project will see the planting of 9,072 trees in Fengning Manchu Autonomous County.

ZTE, the first large-scale ICT tech company in China to receive official approval from Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for both the near-term and long-term GHG emission reduction targets and secure a place on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) A List, continues to adhere to its ecological commitment as a "driver of digital economy". The company is dedicated to green development and actively supports global efforts to combat climate change.

In 2023, ZTE implemented its first "ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest" in Baihuahe Forest Farm, Heilongjiang, planting 157 500 saplings across 308.8 acres. This project marked China's first public welfare-funded forest management carbon sink initiative.

Hu Li, Secretary General of the ZTE Foundation, reaffirmed ZTE's unwavering commitment to environmental protection, emphasising the company's efforts to make a positive impact on the planet's ecology.

The second ZTE Employee Carbon Neutrality Forest includes saplings donated by ZTE employees through various voluntary initiatives.

"ZTE will continue to drive green initiatives, inspiring more employees to take meaningful action to protect our blue skies and green lands, and contribute to creating a better environment for future generations," said Hu Li during the launch ceremony.

Hou Yuanqing, Deputy Secretary General of the China Green Carbon Foundation, highlighted the significance of the carbon neutrality forest in addressing global climate change.

Hu Li, Secretary General of the ZTE Foundation, and Hou Yuanqing, Deputy Secretary General of the China Green Carbon Foundation, and other representatives unveiled the project.

"These initiatives aim to gradually restore ecosystems, provide habitats for local species, and achieve harmonious co-existence between humans and nature, thereby enhancing our response to the climate crisis. We look forward to collaborating with the public and various sectors to meet the challenges of climate change."

Moving forward, ZTE will remain committed to its green development philosophy, working alongside partners across industries to promote sustainable development and further contribute to global ecological preservation.