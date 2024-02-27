ZTE to unveil ultra-efficient, green, intelligent innovations at MWC 2024

Unfolding the intelligent future.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has recently announced its participation at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona from 26 to 29 February. Under the theme: "Unfolding the intelligent future," the company aims to leverage the opportunities presented by the grand event, joining forces with industry partners to envision a future driven by digital intelligence.

Notably, the company is set to showcase a comprehensive array of innovative products and solutions marked by ultra-efficiency, sustainability and intelligence, aiming to highlight groundbreaking ICT technologies and their application advancements across four key exhibition zones: Ultra-Efficient Infrastructure, Intelligence for Greater Value, Boundless Future, and Smart Life at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via.

Building highly efficient, low-carbon and modernised foundational network to meet diverse needs

In response to the foundational network requirements of telecoms operators, ZTE will showcase how to utilise next-generation networks and extensive computing infrastructure to build a future-oriented, modernised infrastructure in an efficient and low-carbon manner.

In the wireless area, ZTE will bring forth UniSite, an ultra-simplified radio site. Leveraging a seven-frequency integration approach, UniSite simplifies site deployment, and through multi-frequency MIMO evolution, it achieves spectrum efficiency. Introducing a new generation of constant efficiency power amplifier architecture and pioneering the industry's first power-pooled UBR, ZTE is committed to achieving ultimate energy savings. The debut of the 800GE/400GE deterministic router and the introduction of the industry's highest-capacity microwave IDU mark ZTE's dedication to efficient backhaul support, providing seamless evolution for 5G-A.

In the wirelined area, ZTE is set to launch an ultra-efficient all-optical network. Through FTTx, this initiative aims to achieve comprehensive gigabit coverage for homes, campus and rural areas. ZTE will pioneer the launch of the Tbit all-optical access platform, introducing super-fast OTN for large-scale deployment, enabling ultra-long-distance 400G connections. Additionally, ZTE will be the first to debut the 800G powerful and pluggable solution at the event.

In the computing power field, ZTE will present a diversified and highly efficient end-to-end computing infrastructure solution. The full series of servers deliver high-quality heterogeneous computing power, catering to the full-scenario demands of general computing and intelligent computing. Additional innovations include high-performance distributed all-flash storage, lossless high-speed 400GE interconnection, liquid-cooled modular data centres (DCs) and other cutting-edge products.

In the green and low-carbon domain, ZTE will introduce a comprehensive end-to-end energy operation solution. The showcase demonstrates how core technologies enable universal low-carbon practices, realising green energy supply, efficient energy storage and intelligent energy consumption.

Leveraging AI to drive business growth for telecoms operators and expedite the monetisation of digital intelligence

ZTE will showcase a range of innovative products and solutions in leveraging artificial intelligence to boost business development for telecoms operators and achieve digital intelligence monetisation for the 2C/2B/2H markets. This includes the "uSmartNet – Truly Autonomous Network Solution", integrating AI large models and digital twin technology. Additionally, ZTE will present solutions based on the Open Gateway and intelligent resource orchestration, assisting operators in monetising traffic and enhancing user experience.

For the expansion of 2B business for operators, ZTE will introduce a digital construction architecture for the industrial campus based on "industrial private network + ZTE DigitalNebula", and independently develop industry large models to help build an efficient and collaborative smart factory. Demonstrating the integration of 5G and PON technologies, ZTE showcases the expansion of a dedicated network into the OT domain. This advancement ensures heightened determinism, seamless integration of computing networks and streamlines operations by minimising maintenance requirements.

ZTE will present an end-to-end smart home ecosystem.

Furthermore, ZTE will also bring about the industry's first 5G+XR network media integrated solution, which empowers industrial, cultural tourism and other sectors with metaverse applications, providing more possibilities for industry and commercial innovation. For the expansion of 2H business for operators, ZTE will elevate user experience through diverse WiFi 7 terminals, comprehensive video services and a home media computing centre. Additionally, ZTE will present an end-to-end smart home ecosystem anchored by FTTR as the foundation and voice as the entry point.

Exploring cutting-edge technologies to open up boundaries of the digital future

In anticipation of the future evolution of mobile communication technology, ZTE will present the three major visions of 5G-A and elaborate on the technology expansion across six key scenarios. Among them, there will be demonstrations of rich applications such as expanding mobile backhaul with millimetre-wave ultra-gigabit experiences, XR immersive experiences and more. Additionally, ZTE will exhibit Dynamic RIS for cost-efficient mmWave to optimise network deployment costs and energy consumption. RedCap will be unveiled to illustrate its role in supporting the development of a trillion-dollar IOT industry. The 5G-A network with integrated communication and computing technologies will also be showcased to initiate the era of low-altitude new economy and 5G-A powered V2X autonomous driving. Furthermore, ZTE will introduce NTN (non-terrestrial network) technology to achieve universal connectivity across air, land and sea, expanding into new spaces for smartphones to directly connect to satellites and wide-area IOT.

Launching Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0, deploying multi-terminal smart interconnection

In the domain of smart living, ZTE Mobile Devices will unveil its global brand vision, "Better for All", dedicated to providing superior products and services worldwide through enhanced design, experiences and quality. Committed to enabling everyone to enjoy a better life, ZTE Mobile Devices will showcase a core of multi-terminal smart interconnection and ecological extension, and its Full-Scenario Intelligent Ecosystem 3.0.

A number of new products and innovative technologies will be introduced. These include a brand new generation and also the world's first 5G+Al 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D II, which features 3D solutions for various industries and Neovision 3D Anytime technology, enabling powerful real-time conversion of 2D content into 3D. Additionally, 5G FWA products with new Al concepts, ZTE's first flip smartphone, nubia Flip 5G and a variety of new smartphones featuring photography, music and gaming will also be showcased.

ZTE on display at MWC 2024.

Meanwhile, all-round photography flagship nubia Z60 Ultra, equipped with the world's exclusive fifth-generation under-display camera, all-round gaming flagship REDMAGIC 9 Pro series featuring ultimate performance and endurance, and the world's leading FWA and MBB series products will be presented at the event.

Unveiling heavyweight innovations, jointly exploring the new industry ecosystem for the future

During MWC 2024, the company will host ZTE Devices New Products Launch, and ZTE 5G-Advanced Innovations and New Products Release Conference, presenting a series of innovation products to the industry. ZTE will also participate in five theme forums organised by GSMA, engaging with global operators, industry partners and thought leaders on new technologies, products and perspectives in the ICT field.

Furthermore, the dedicated website of ZTE MWC Barcelona 2024 will be available online, featuring the latest insights of Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE, into the era of digital intelligence. He will share the company's actions and reflections in the face of strategic opportunities brought by digitisation, intelligence and low-carbon development, its dedication to traversing cyclical challenges and contributing to a sustainable future marked by ultra-efficiency, sustainability and intelligence through shaping digital innovation with global partners.

For more information, please visit ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at Mobile World Congress 2024, or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc24.html.