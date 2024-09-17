ZTE unveils AI-powered next-generation Pay-TV solution at IBC 2024

ZTE's AI-powered next-generation Pay-TV solution integrates AI capabilities into the Pay-TV and OTT service, enabling AI-refined content, AI-powered personalised experience and AI-driven automated operation and maintenance.

AI-refined content features AI image upscaling, AI subtitle and dubbing, and AI highlights while AI-powered personalised experience features AI narrator, AI host and AI assistant, and AI-driven automated O&M enables human-computer interaction with AI O&M expert/assistant.

ZTE's AI-powered next-generation Pay-TV solution.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has unveiled its new AI-powered next generation Pay-TV solution at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. By leveraging AI, this solution offers personalised intelligent video service and efficient O&M model, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

Technology should serve humanity, and AI innovations should focus on enhancing service experiences and improving production efficiency. With over 20 years of expertise in video technology and large-scale Pay-TV deployments, ZTE is well-positioned to deliver exceptional services to both customers and service providers. In this new era of AI-powered video, ZTE has extensively explored and applied AI to upgrade content, user experiences and O&M. By fully integrating AI capabilities into its Pay-TV and OTT services, ZTE is reshaping content creation and service delivery.

AI-refined content: ZTE adopts multiple technologies like upscaling, voice recognition, machine translation and intelligent editing to refine and re-organise videos, enabling richer content for a much wider audience. The AI image upscaling brings better viewing experiences, while the AI multilingual subtitle and dubbing break language barriers and AI-generated highlights generate increased engagement by attracting more viewers with captivating video clips.

AI-powered personalised experience: ZTE creates AI avatars for typical scenarios such as content recommendation, livestream shopping and Q&A, delivering a personalised interactive experience. With AI narrator, AI host and AI assistant, ZTE provides an immersive experience and creates emotional value for customers.

AI-driven automated O&M: The AI operation assistant can intuitively display the operation data and reports to marketers, and AI operation expert can provide specific operation suggestions and strategies, and secure implementation. The AI maintenance assistant can display the intuitive Content Delivery Network (CDN) topology and reports, while AI maintenance expert enables auto risk detection, self-healing, and self-optimisation.

ZTE's AI-powered next-generation Pay-TV solution unlocks new opportunities for Pay-TV operators, enabling multidimensional upgrade of user experiences, automated closed-loop business operations and autonomous O&M networks. Moving forward, relying on the evolution of ZTE's Nebula Telecom Large Model to a higher level of autonomous network, this solution will further enhance video monetisation, increase revenue and reduce costs.