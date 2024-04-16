ZTE unveils next-gen LLM-based lossless network service at prestigious industry congress

ZTE's Wu Zhengguang delivered a speech at the AI & ML forum of MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress 2024.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has showcased its latest technological advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) at the 25th MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress in Paris, France. During the AI & ML forum, Wu Zhengguang, Marketing Director of NM & Controller at ZTE, presented the company's lossless network service based on large language model (LLM) to industry experts at the conference.

Amid the thriving global digital economy, burgeoning industries like cloud computing, internet of things (IOT) and AI are rapidly evolving, with digital transformation emerging as the cornerstone of enterprise expansion. According to survey data from the TM Forum 5.0 white paper, over 95% of operators cite improved user experience as the primary impetus for their digital transformation endeavors. These operators are striving to bolster network reliability, automation and intelligence through iterative upgrades of both network systems and O&M systems, all aimed at delivering unparalleled user experiences.

To address the aforementioned challenges, ZTE has pioneered an innovative lossless network service guarantee system by leveraging the simulation of digital twins and the application of AI large models in the communications sector. At the event, ZTE showcased the prototype DEMO of its intelligent network assistant, ChatZ. Wu elaborated that ChatZ can accurately discern users' O&M intentions through conversation, simulate and analyse these intentions using the large model of network structured data and autonomously generate optimal solutions. Additionally, ChatZ harnesses the Q&A and man-machine interaction capabilities of the large model across various high-frequency O&M scenarios such as resource checks, fault investigations, network health assessments and network migration simulations, thereby boosting overall O&M efficiency by over 90%.

Moving forward, ZTE aims to collaboratively construct intelligent, agile, secure and controllable integrated digital information infrastructure alongside operators, leveraging AI large-model technology to drive industrial digitalisation forward.