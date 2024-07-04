ZTE wins three awards at 21st Annual Selular Award 2024, strengthening commitment to innovation, technology

ZTE wins in Jakarta.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, announced today its success in winning three prestigious awards at the 21st Annual Selular Award 2024, held in Jakarta. ZTE received awards for "Best Practice for 5G Network", "Best Fiber Access Solution Provider" and "Most Innovative in Cloud and Data Center Technology".

The Selular Award is a form of appreciation from the Selular Media Network (SMN) for ICT industry players, including telecommunications operators, network vendors, handset vendors and other technology companies. It is presented to those who have significantly contributed to society by providing exemplary services. The Selular Award provides a platform for the public and business community to evaluate brands and companies with exceptional performance. Award winners at this annual event are recognised for their ability to overcome challenges and achieve notable results compared to their competitors.

Richard Liang, President Director of ZTE Indonesia, expressed his gratitude for this prestigious award: "ZTE is proud and honoured to receive the award at the 21st Annual Selular Award 2024 event. This award underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the ICT industry, which not only meets current needs but also addresses various challenges in the future. ZTE will continue to participate in Indonesia's digital transformation and collaborate with partners to unlock various opportunities in the industry towards a bright future for Indonesia."

Uday Rayana, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Selular Media Network, said: "ZTE's contribution to the innovation of telecommunications and network solutions in Indonesia made it worthy of three awards at the 21st Annual Selular Award 2024. We see that ZTE strongly encourages Indonesia to continue to upgrade 5G networks, improve the quality that supports network fibre access and consistently innovate in cloud and data centre technology, such as ZTE's innovation to create the latest data centre cooling technology."

Best Practice for 5G Network

ZTE has received the "Best Practice for 5G Network" award for its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband (MBB) solutions. With shipments of more than 4 million units and partnerships with over 120 5G FWA carriers, covering 80% of the total worldwide, ZTE 5G FWA and MBB have proven to enhance user experience. ZTE has recently launched the ZTE G5 Ultra, which enhances bandwidth utilisation by 20% and reduces network congestion by 30%. Equipped with a 13dBi ultra-high gain antenna and ZTE's latest AI antenna algorithms, it improves signal coverage and data rates. Additionally, ZTE introduced the ZTE G5F, a 5G Advanced-ready outdoor FWA, offering peak data rates up to 10Gbps, offering unprecedented ultra-high-speed network experiences.

Best Fiber Access Solution Provider

ZTE has been honoured as the "Best Fiber Access Solution Provider" for its role as a leading customer premises equipment (CPE) provider. In 2023, ZTE secured a 34.3% market share in passive optical network (PON) CPE, maintaining its top position for three consecutive years. The company has deployed CPE products in over 100 countries and collaborates with more than 200 operators. In China, ZTE holds a 45% market share in the fibre to the room (FTTR) market and has shipped over 10 million units to Spain and more than 15 million devices to Brazil. ZTE has also secured initial WiFi 7 PON CPE orders in Italy, Spain and Japan. As ZTE ventures into new markets, the company aims to support customers in maximising their operations.

Most Innovative in Cloud and Data Center Technology

ZTE's commitment to delivering innovative end-to-end computing infrastructure solutions earned the "Most Innovative in Cloud and Data Center Technology" award at the Selular Award 2024 event. This end-to-end computing infrastructure solution encompasses various aspects of technology and services such as storage, network and IDC, facilitating the integrated deployment of full-stack software and hardware, and accelerating service deployment to the cloud. One of ZTE's innovations is the IceCube high-density liquid-cooled cabinet, designed to meet the increasing demand for green and efficient data centres. IceCube can accommodate up to 40 1U servers through zero-gap deployment, significantly enhancing computing power per unit space. With cold-plate technology and cabinet doors equipped with liquid-cooling, IceCube can significantly reduce energy consumption and achieve a partial PUE value lower than 1.1.

The three awards from the 21st Annual Selular Award 2024 underscore ZTE's significant contribution to Indonesia's development, particularly in the ICT sector.