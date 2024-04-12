ZTE's carrier-class router products deliver excellent achievements in interoperability test of EANTC

Intelligent router products deliver outstanding accomplishments.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, today announced that its intelligent router products have delivered outstanding accomplishments in the multi-vendor interoperability test organised by EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center). EANTC has officially released a white paper detailing the test results and made multi-vendor live demonstrations at its showcase booth at the 25th MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress in Paris, France.

This test verified the capabilities of different vendors' equipment in supporting state-of-the-art technologies like EVPN, SR-MPLS, SRv6, SDN and Time Synchronization. ZTE participated in the interoperability test of SR-MPLS, SRv6 and Time Synchronization with its intelligent router ZXR10 M6000-SE. Notably, it marked the first time that EANTC has exclusively tested with the new requirement of uSID (SRv6 micro-segment) in the SRv6 interoperability test.

Throughout the test, ZTE's devices demonstrated good interoperability with equipment from other vendors in L3VPN over SRv6, EVPN services over SRv6, SRv6 Flexible Algorithm, SRv6 TE SR Policies with Explicit Path, and BGP IPv4/IPv6 Global Routing Table over SRv6. The results show that ZTE's products have good interoperability in terms of new uSID-based SRv6 functions and features and can effectively improve SRv6 Segment efficiency, laying a solid technical foundation for large-scale commercial deployment and end-to-end service transport of SRv6.

ZTE has been committed to the development of router products for dozens of years, accumulating extensive experience and technical expertise in product development. With over a decade of participation in EANTC tests, ZTE has fully demonstrated the advancement and reliability of its router products and solutions in the test. Moving forward, ZTE will remain committed to delivering high-quality products and solutions to its global customers, accelerating communication service innovations and fostering a win-win future with its global partners.

As an internationally renowned test centre, EANTC provides manufacturer-neutral tests for manufacturers, service providers, carriers and enterprises. With the objective network technology expertise, its reports have been widely recognised by global operators.