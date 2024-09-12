ZTE's intelligent energy-saving solutions enable Smartfren to achieve significant energy savings

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, in partnership with Smartfren, a leading telecommunications and ICT player in Indonesia, has successfully implemented HI-RAN (Hybrid-Intelligent Radio Access Network) based energy conservation solutions, resulting in an additional five percentage points of energy savings without compromising user experience.

The innovative HI-RAN architecture balances power consumption and network performance in response to real-time network traffic, usage trends and user experience. With the help of the cutting-edge energy-saving solutions, Smartfren can drastically cut its energy consumption without sacrificing the quality of service provided to its subscribers.

Smooth user experience : Smartfren has ensured that service quality has not suffered despite significant energy savings. Subscribers continue to receive reliable and uninterrupted connectivity, with downlink throughput improving by 15% to 20%.

Convenient integration of AI for RAN : HI-RAN, along with network-management-level AI and base-station-native AI, enhances radio resource utilisation by implementing real-time traffic steering to meet user experience requirements. By utilising the base station's distributed computing capacity, this approach minimises energy waste and maximises network energy efficiency.

Encouragement of green initiatives: This programme is a part of Smartfren's larger plan to promote environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices in the telecoms sector. By lowering energy consumption, Smartfren supports international initiatives to address climate change and promote environmental stewardship.

Shurish Subbramaniam, CTIO of Smartfren, expressed pride in the effectiveness of this AI-based energy saving innovation, stating: "We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge solutions that deliver the best performance while also creating a positive impact on the environment. The integration of HI-RAN-based energy-saving solutions aligns with Smartfren's business philosophy, Garda Lingkungan, which focuses on efforts to realise environmental friendly telecommunications technology. This achievement sets a new benchmark for energy efficiency in the telecommunications sector, demonstrating how innovative technology can drive sustainability without compromising performance."