ZTE's IP network products pass CC EAL3+, highest security certification of international authoritative communication equipment

ZTE's IP network products have obtained the CC EAL3+ certification, covering the ZXR10 5960, ZXR10 9900, ZXR10 M6000 and ZXCTN 9000 series.

ZTE becomes the industry's first supplier to pass the CC EAL3+ certification with the IP network products as the evaluation object.

ZTE's IP network products demonstrate perfect security assurance capabilities throughout the full life cycle.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, today announced its IP network products have obtained the CC (Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation) EAL3+ (augmented with ALC_FLR.2) certification.

This certification covers a total of 25 mainstream device models, including the ZXR10 5960, ZXR10 9900, ZXR10 M6000 and ZXCTN 9000 series. This signifies ZTE's commitment to industry-leading security for its IP network products, making it the first supplier in the industry to achieve CC EAL3+ certification for its IP network products.

The certification was conducted by the globally renowned security evaluation laboratory SGS Brightsight of the Netherlands. The Netherlands Scheme for Certification in the Area of IT Security (NSCIB) ultimately authorised TrustCB to issue the certificate. The scope of evaluation includes the design and development, process management, information security, personnel security, physical security, asset security, IT security, supply chain security, and penetration testing of IP network products. This certificate indicates that ZTE's IP network products have robust security assurance capabilities throughout their life cycle, covering design, development, testing and verification, production and manufacturing, and delivery.

As the most authoritative international security certification, the CC meets the evaluation and recognition requirements of the CCRA and SOGIS systems. CC and EAL (Evaluation Assurance Level) are mainly used to evaluate the security of IT products or solutions in the entire process. This standard divides IT products and systems into seven security assurance levels. The third level (EAL3) for system test and inspection is the leading security certification level for system-level equipment of current communication products. The EAL3+ means that the software and hardware of the ZTE IP network products allow the life cycle security assurance for security defect repair on the basis of the EAL3.

Li Qiang, General Manager of Transport Network Product Line and Vice-President of ZTE, said: "Cyber security is a hot topic globally. As a major supplier of global IP network products worldwide, ZTE has long been investing in cyber security. In practice, certification based on common criteria is the most effective approach to addressing security trust issues. The successful attainment of this CC EAL3+ certification enables third parties to reach objective trust conclusions, understand the verifiable and quantifiable security of ZTE devices, and provide internationally recognised security assurances. Cyber security is an ongoing concern and ZTE is committed to continually enhancing management and technological practices to deliver secure and trustworthy products and services."

For more information on CC certification, please refer to the following link:

https://www.commoncriteriaportal.org/products/index.cfm