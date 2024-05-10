ZTE's latest generation of wireless products assist AIS in building green, simple, intelligent 5G network

AIS and ZTE announce the commercial deployment of ZTE's latest-generation wireless products at the A-Z Center.

ZTE and AIS announce the commercial deployment of ZTE's latest-generation wireless products at the A-Z Center.

For ultra-simplified transformation, ZTE employs the industry-leading Super-N power amplification technology, significantly reducing RRU power consumption.

ZTE has partnered with AIS to deploy a built-in ICC board in base station to realise the integration of communication and computing.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, in collaboration with Thailand's leading mobile operator, AIS, announces the commercial deployment of ZTE's latest-generation wireless products at the A-Z Center. With cutting-edge technology, ZTE aims to support AIS in building a green, ultra-simplified and intelligent telecommunication network.

Ultra-simplified green network: Super-N technology with multi-channel design

For ultra-simplified transformation, ZTE employs the industry-leading Super-N power amplification technology, significantly reducing RRU power consumption. Adapting to AIS's network requirements, both parties will lead to commercially deploy several innovative radio products in Thailand, including the industry's highest-power 4*160W RRU for 700MHz and 900MHz bands, industry's unique 12TR dual-band triple-sector RRU (1800MHz+2100MHz), and industry's highest-power 480W 32TR AAU A9752 (1800MHz+2100MHz). These products achieve ultra-high integration of RF modules, which not only saves customers' capex investments, but also conserves rooftop space, enhances deployment efficiency and reduces operational costs. According to live network data, compared to the previous generation of products, the average power consumption has decreased by over 15% and user throughput increased by over 10%.

Outstanding user experience: Intelligent computing and communication board (ICC board) empowers AIS B2B and B2C business development

With the proliferation of rich APP applications, especially the surging of video, live streaming and gaming services, traffic demands are escalating with growing expectations for user experience. ZTE has partnered with AIS to deploy a built-in ICC board in base station to realise the integration of communication and computing. For the B2C field, it caters to low-latency and high-bandwidth computing needs of local XR service rendering and other applications. For B2B and B2X fields, it offers flexible and agile deployment for applications such as industrial vision AI inspection and intelligent collision prediction for the internet of vehicles, achieving lower overall costs. The intelligent computing board enables smarter and more granular resource allocation within and between cells in high-interference and congested scenarios, precisely matching user experience demands within limited resources and enhancing user perception.

The collaboration between ZTE and AIS on the latest-generation wireless products not only marks a new milestone in Thailand's digital transformation, but also sets a new benchmark for global telecommunications industry. Both parties will continue to strengthen partnerships in the future, explore more innovative applications to deliver more convenient, efficient and intelligent experiences to users and contribute more to global digital transformation.