Initiative to prepare SA public for Industry 4.0 opportunities

Middle: mLab CEO Nicky Koorbanally and MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana at the signing of the MOU.

Tech start-up accelerator mLab has joined forces with the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA).

This, in an effort to equip South Africans with the skills to respond to the demands and opportunities of a technology-immersed future, says a statement.

The partnership’s memorandum of understanding was signed this week, and is expected to run until 31 March 2024.

The terms of the partnership will see the organisations introduce a number of ICT-related interventions, including accredited skills training, ecosystem building, workforce development programmes and public policy.

“The agreement between the two parties brings South Africa closer to the National Development Plan Vision 2030,” says mLab CEO Nicky Koorbanally.

“It is set to boost the economy, reduce unemployment, increase investment and combat inequalities by upskilling and reskilling South Africans to keep up with the rapidly-changing labour market.”

Pretoria-headquartered mLab is a tech-centred business, working with its partners to build a “vibrant, robust innovation ecosystem”.

The not-for-profit organisation (NPO) indicates it does this by identifying and nurturing tech-talent among youth, supporting budding tech-entrepreneurs and their fledgling businesses, and creating tech that brings about change and improves the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Referencing the Education Commission, mLab notes that more than half of the nearly two billion youth worldwide will not have the skills or qualifications necessary to participate in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), or Industry 4.0.

This dire shortage of skills, it says, translates to more than 50% of tomorrow’s human capital being potentially unprepared to enter the workforce.

As a result, its new partnership with MICT SETA aims to address the skills challenges posed by the advent of the 4IR, reveals the skills development NPO.

MICT SETA, which is a skills development institution, has in recent months accelerated efforts to provide the youth with relevant skills, amid the country’s insistent unemployment rate.

Last month, the institution inked a three-year deal with the Department of Science and Innovation aimed at building ICT skills for SA’s unemployed youth.

Furthermore, it partnered with the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africaand the NCRF provincial hub in Mpumalanga to roll out a radio production learnership in Mpumalanga.

The NQF level five qualification learnership looks to benefit 30 unemployed youth, and is to be implemented over 12 months from 1 June to 15 May 2023.

MICT SETA CEO Matome Madibana comments: “The mLab partnership further establishes an empowering and enabling climate for youth across the country to thrive and optimally contribute to the mainstream digital global economy through mind-blowing applications and solutions that can change the living conditions for the better.”