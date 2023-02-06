Peresoft releases Cashbook, RecXpress, EFTXpress 2023

Peresoft Software has announced the release of the latest versions of Cashbook, RecXpress and EFTXpress to streamline financial processes and improve efficiency in businesses of all sizes.

The updates address changing requirements of local businesses, says Peresoft MD and CEO Bobby Perel. “With 40 years in the business, we have noted key changes in the challenges and needs of local organisations in recent years. First, with the increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches, organisations must ensure that their sensitive information is protected from malicious attacks. In addition, businesses are under constant pressure to remain competitive and operate more efficiently, especially in the current economic climate. By automating certain processes, they can save time and resources, allowing them to focus on other aspects of their business that require more attention. Automating certain processes also enables companies to become more resilient and competitive.”

The feature-packed new release addresses changing needs through more automation, encryption, bank feeds and the ability to backup data from the cloud.

Perel sees this as a big leap from previous releases. "Our goal with this release was to answer many of our clients’ wants and needs throughout the last few years, and I believe we have. With the world leaning more and more towards automation, our team has embraced this with open arms, as well as introducing the ability to upload your EFT files using SFTP and backup your data from the cloud."

The new release of Cashbook, RecXpress and EFTXpress 2023 will benefit a range of sectors and business sizes, Perel says.

For small and medium enterprises with limited resources and a need for cost-effective solutions to streamline their financial processes and improve efficiency, the new release includes a range of enhancements to automate their financial processes, save time and reduce manual effort.

For large accounting and finance departments, the new release provides a range of enhancements, including the ability to upload EFT files using SFTP, the option to backup directly from the cloud and the improved Sage 300 integration, to make the financial process more efficient and secure.

Perel explains that one of the main challenges organisations face is the need to ensure the security of sensitive financial data when transferring it between systems.

“SFTP is a widely used and secure protocol for transferring files over the internet, making it an ideal solution for organisations looking to enhance the security of their financial data. Another challenge that organisations face is the need to streamline their financial processes and save time. By using SFTP to upload EFT files, organisations can automate this process and reduce the manual effort required, freeing up resources and allowing staff to focus on more strategic tasks,” he says.

“Overall, any business or organisation that relies on accurate and secure financial management and is looking to streamline its financial processes and improve efficiency, will benefit from the new release of Cashbook, RecXpress and EFTXpress 2023,” Perel says.

Key features

Version 2023 of Cashbook, RecXpress and EFTXpress includes a range of new features that help companies save time, achieve greater control and enhance security.

These include the latest product from Peresoft, bakXpress for Cashbook, which allows users to easily create backups of their database from the cloud.

EFTXpress now includes file encryption to enhance security for electronic funds transfers, as well as the option to upload EFT files using SFTP.

The integration between Sage 300 products and Peresoft has also been improved, making it easier for users to manage their financial transactions and data.

Below is a conclusive list of the newest features and enhancements that are included in Version 2023:

Contact your Sage 300 solution provider or Peresoft to start your journey with Peresoft's Version 2023.