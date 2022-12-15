Collectable 30th Edition Lenovo ThinkPad now from DCC

Lenovo’s well-known PC brand, ThinkPad, is 30, and to celebrate this milestone, official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC) is distributing a limited number of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition, with special packaging, to its channel partners.

“When it comes to the business laptops, few are as iconic as the ThinkPad. The brand is synonymous with productivity and durability and it has grown significantly over the last few decades since changing hands from IBM,” says Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC.

The limited-edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) continues to embody the core values of an ideal mobile business laptop. There have only been 5 000 made and each is individually numbered with a stamp on the hinge.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is available in two options from DCC and includes features such as 16GB or 32GB of RAM, Intel Core i7 P-series processor, 512GB or 1TB SSD, and a stunning 14-inch OLED or WQUXGA (3840x2400) IPS anti-reflective, anti-smudge touch (one model) display.

The 14.95mm thin, 1.1kg chassis is also made of aerospace grade carbon fibre and magnesium alloy (MIL-STD 810H) and features a new full HD webcam and Dolby Voice/Vision/Atmos.

The 30th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad features:

Individually numbered (hinge);

Classic ThinkPad logo in red, green and blue (RGB);

Branded 30th Anniversary Edition etching just below the keyboard;

Commemorative packaging;

History of ThinkPad leaflet;

ThinkPad X1 logo stickers in the classic red, green and blue; and

Customisable RGB TrackPoint caps in blue, green and red.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition ships with three-year Premier Support.

