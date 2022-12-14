New 3D printing products from Creality – now available from Kemtek

Innovation in 3D printing

Creality is a developer of 3D printers and other additive manufacturing solutions, designed for both home and SME use. They continue to underscore their position as one of the leading enterprises in the field through the introduction of innovative new evolutions of their product range, and Kemtek is delighted to count them among our principals and to offer the latest Creality devices to our customers. In this blog, we take a look at the latest innovations in 3D printing from Creality.

CR-10 Smart Pro

The Creality CR-10 Smart Pro more than lives up to its name, thanks to innovative features including AI Cloud Control. The availability of full-function app controls delivers a more intelligent, enjoyable 3D printing experience – indeed, the CR-10 Smart Pro is exceptionally well-connected, thanks to its WiFi and Bluetooth functionality. Using the RJ45 Creality Cloud App enables remote device management for optimum efficiency, plus one-touch printing. The CR-10 Smart Pro is also intelligently engineered, with a full-metal dual-gear direct extruder for strong extrusion and compatibility with a wide range of filaments, while stability and accuracy are both enhanced by the Dual Z Axes and Dual Diagonal Drawbars.

CR-Laser Falcon 10W

The Creality CR-Laser Falcon 10W is the device that’s democratising laser engraving thanks to its combination of affordable price point and exceptional performance. Creality’s commitment to innovation has resulted in the ideal entry-level laser engraver for hobbyists or SMEs. Easy to operate, the CR-Laser Falcon 10W offers one-pass cutting with a remarkable degree of precision. The 10W of laser power can be quickly and accurately focused using the six-lens laser convergence functionality, and engraving can be carried out on multiple substrates. The combination of generous working area and built-in leveller ensures great results every time.

Ender-3 S1

Bring your ideas to life in glorious 3D with the award-winning Creality Ender-3 S1. This lightweight 3D printer features the innovative “Sprite” dual-gear direct extruder for smooth filament feeding at pressures of up to 80 N. Despite its mass of just 210g, it’s a heavyweight when it comes to performance: the reduced inertia allows for more precise positioning, while the ability to extrude directly means that a wider range of filaments can be used. The Ender-3 S1 is ideal for non-industrial environments as it offers silent printing. It’s also perfect for new users, as the 4.3-inch LCD screen displays the intuitive UI interface, and the device is delivered 96% pre-installed for quick assembly.

Ender-3 S1 Pro

Experience the white heat of innovation with the Ender-3 S1 Pro – a new high-performance 3D printer from Creality. The ability to print at temperatures up to 300°C opens up a world of 3D printing possibilities, including the use of PLA, TPU and multi-filaments. This 3D printer features Creality’s class-leading “Sprite” extruder, with the full-metal, dual gears ensuring smooth feeding of the filament – and no nozzle jamming. This new 3D printer lets you ignite your passion for creativity – the unique brass nozzle lets you handle the heat and work with the widest possible range of filaments.

Ender-3 V2 Neo

Introducing a classic 3D printer from Creality: the Ender-3 V2 Neo. Featuring an all-metal design with a sturdy gantry, this 3D printer is almost a work of art in itself – even before you switch it on. Engineered for easy, accurate printing, the Ender-3 V2 Neo brings exceptional stability to the table, thanks to CR Touch auto-levelling and a stable overall design. Quick and easy to assemble and use at home or in the office, this 3D printer features an intuitive UI experience including model preview function so you can see before you print.

Halot-One Plus (CL-79)

Meet the Halot-One Plus from Creality, another award-winning, innovative 3D printer. Compatible with the Creality Cloud Premium App, this device makes 3D printing easier and more enjoyable than ever – even though it features incredibly advanced technology. The key to the exceptional results delivered by the Halot-One Plus is its Integral Light Source. This delivers impressive light intensity and evenness, enabling vastly improved precision when compared to models created using conventional parallel emission.

Halot-One Pro (CL-70)

Manage the entire 3D printing process from your smartphone with the innovative Creality Halot-One Pro linked to the Creality Cloud App. Enjoy features including remote device monitoring, cloud slicing and one-click printing – even when you’re not there. Complex structures can now be printed with ease thanks to perfectly printing micro-holders down to 0.1mm – 0.3mm. Despite this tiny scale, removing, cleaning and curing are all easily achieved. Creality is also alert to user safety issues and the integral activated carbon air filtration system is designed to help you breathe easy.

To learn more about the latest 3D printing innovations from Creality, contact Andre Smit on +27 (0)11 624 8000 or email andres@kemtek.co.za. You can also visit https://kemtek.co.za/product-category/additive-manufacturing/ for more information.

