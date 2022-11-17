BI Summit 2023: From data discovery to business value

Businesses never stop generating data, and all businesses want to leverage every bit of data they have, to gain the insights that will help them make quick decisions that increase revenue, improve productivity, and accelerate growth.

In today's economy, business intelligence is more crucial than ever for enterprises to survive and stay ahead of the curve.

However, the pace of technological change, and the increasing use of cloud, intelligent automation, analytics, and more, means the BI industry is set for a significant makeover.

To unpack the trends that are shaping this shift, the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023 – now in its 18th year – will be held from 7 to 9 March at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Themed, ‘Successfully navigating the journey from data discovery to business value’, the event will unpack how the importance of leveraging data for decision-making has become even more crucial than ever before, due to the dramatic shifts in how organisations conduct their day-to-day operations, interact with their suppliers and customers, and how their employees work.

According to Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, too many BI, data and analytics projects do not achieve the desired results because business and IT leaders are not using their data effectively, and are failing to align these projects with the needs of the business.

“To achieve a truly data-driven business, a holistic approach is required, which includes a data strategy driven by senior management and the board, an organisational culture centred around data literacy. In addition, companies need to build an architecture which can handle the large amount of data being collected, stored, and analysed and easy access to centralised data across the organisation,” she says.

This year’s summit will delve into these critical issues and many more over two days of insightful presentations, panel discussions, and one day of interactive workshops. It will cover a wide range of topics from strategy and data culture, to data preparation and management, to analytics and visualisation, and will also take a closer look at artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the role they have to play in building a data-driven business.

“ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2023 will provide a platform for more than 300 attendees from 150 organisations, including data, BI, analytics, and AI professionals from every industry, to meet, share knowledge, and hear about the latest technologies, solutions and trends,” says Lawlor.

Attendees will also be shown practical solutions that will help them implement BI and analytics solutions into their businesses, as well as new strategies for achieving effective data management and governance.