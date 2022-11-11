4Sight is recognised with Sage’s Customer Retention Award

Tertius Zitzke, CEO, 4Sight; Pragasen Moodley, Director – Key Account Management – Africa & Middle East, Sage; Andre Cloete, Chief IT Officer, 4Sight.

4Sight received the FY22 Customer Retention Partner of the Year award at Sage’s Partner Conference, held recently. This accolade is awarded to the Sage Partner that achieved the highest customer renewal rate and satisfaction levels.

Andre Cloete, Chief IT Officer for 4Sight’s Information Technologies Cluster, says: “We are proud to have been recognised for this achievement, which really demonstrates that our commitment to customers as well as to Sage has not waned in all the time we have been Sage Partners.”

He adds: “As we take our customers on a continued digital transformation journey, we remain focused on ensuring the very best experience for them, meeting their needs, offering them sound advice and delivering unbeatable value.”

Denzil Moorcroft, Sales Director for the 4Sight Channel Partner Cluster, states: “We have a strong channel partner network across regions, who help us scale, and would like to thank them for their invaluable contribution towards looking after the 4Sight customer base.”

Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight, concludes: “4Sight has been a dedicated player in the Sage ecosystem for 35 years, with our customer centricity remaining at the core of everything we do. We are grateful for the long-standing partnership and the ability to retain our customers and ensure they are satisfied with our service delivery of Sage solutions.”